Health Check: How Prudently Does PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) Use Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is PolyNovo's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, PolyNovo had AU$7.58m of debt, up from AU$7.29m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has AU$7.74m in cash to offset that, meaning it has AU$155.2k net cash.

A Look At PolyNovo's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that PolyNovo had liabilities of AU$8.65m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$7.34m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had AU$7.74m in cash and AU$5.67m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$2.58m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This state of affairs indicates that PolyNovo's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the AU$1.26b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, PolyNovo also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PolyNovo can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, PolyNovo reported revenue of AU$29m, which is a gain of 31%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is PolyNovo?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that PolyNovo had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$3.8m and booked a AU$4.6m accounting loss. With only AU$155.2k on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, PolyNovo may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting PolyNovo insider transactions.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

