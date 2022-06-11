Health Check: How Prudently Does Renren (NYSE:RENN) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Renren's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Renren had US$1.59m of debt at December 2021, down from US$13.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$65.2m in cash, leading to a US$63.7m net cash position.

A Look At Renren's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Renren had liabilities of US$33.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$63.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$65.2m in cash and US$2.38m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$34.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Renren has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Renren has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Renren's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Renren can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is Renren?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Renren lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$103m accounting loss. With only US$63.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Renren's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Renren you should know about.

