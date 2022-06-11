Health Check: How Prudently Does Renren (NYSE:RENN) Use Debt?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Renren

What Is Renren's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Renren had US$1.59m of debt at December 2021, down from US$13.0m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$65.2m in cash, leading to a US$63.7m net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

A Look At Renren's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Renren had liabilities of US$33.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$63.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$65.2m in cash and US$2.38m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$34.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Renren has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Renren has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Renren's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

It seems likely shareholders hope that Renren can significantly advance the business plan before too long, because it doesn't have any significant revenue at the moment.

So How Risky Is Renren?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Renren lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$18m and booked a US$103m accounting loss. With only US$63.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Renren's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Renren you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil’s Eletrobras Share Sale Raises $6.9 Billion in Latin America’s Biggest Equity Deal in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock offering for Brazilian power company Eletrobras on Thursday raised $6.9 billion, becoming the world’s second-largest equity deal of 2022, while also privatizing Latin America’s biggest utility in the process. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Mar

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    What to do in today’s market? The last few trading sessions of declining stocks would seem to indicate that the late-May rally we saw has run its course. But that doesn’t mean the opportunities for buy-minded investors are all gone. The recent declines, and the overall downward trend we’ve seen year-to-date, have left many fundamentally sound stocks trading at rock bottom prices. And that may have created an opportunity for investors willing do a bit of bottom fishing. The trick for investors, h

  • When Will the Nasdaq Bear Market End? Here's What History Shows

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which includes many of those growth stocks, is currently down 24% from its high set in the fourth quarter of 2021. When will the Nasdaq bear market end? Let's first address what a bear market is.

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Friday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • Tesla files for 3-for-1 stock split

    Tesla Inc. has proposed a 3-for-1 stock split in its proxy statement filed late Friday, saying it would provide more flexibility for its employees managing their equity and serve as recruiting tool.

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller says we're 6 months into a bear market, and it still has a ways to run

    Stanley Druckenmiller said he's taking a break from trading as he thinks we'll be in bear market for a while and recession is coming.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    To be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, the company must also be a member of the S&P 500.

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • Jim Cramer says oil is the ‘only dip that can be bought right now’ — here are 3 blue-chip energy stocks that also provide yields as high as 7.8%

    Be greedy (but selective) when others are fearful.

  • QuantumScape loses manufacturing chief over management style mismatch

    Celina Mikolajczak, who has held senior roles at Tesla and Panasonic, resigned from QuantumScape less than a year after taking the chief manufacturing officer position at the solid-state battery company, according to a regulatory filing. Mikolajczak and QuantumScape are parting ways over "differing management styles between the parties," the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states. Mikolajczak will move to an advisory role on the company’s scientific advisory board.

  • Warren Buffett is using these 3 top stocks to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • Retirees, Are Your Assets Safe if You or a Spouse Go into a Nursing Home?

    While so many people are financially prepared for the amount they will need in retirement, many fail to consider how their situation might change due to a disability. Unfortunately, a disability is the most common reason for nursing home placement. By … Continue reading → The post Asset Protection If a Spouse Goes into a Nursing Home appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The stocks that typically deliver the highest returns over time are ones where the underlying businesses are reporting blazing revenue growth with lots of opportunities to expand. The best companies to invest in will post high rates of revenue growth even during a bear market like we're seeing now, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 30% from its previous high. A small investment of $500 can multiply into thousands with the right growth stocks.