Health Check: How Prudently Does Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) (HKG:312) Use Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) Limited (HKG:312) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)

What Is Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) had CN¥8.99m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have CN¥323.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥314.6m.

SEHK:312 Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)'s Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) had liabilities of CN¥627.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥57.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥323.6m as well as receivables valued at CN¥141.9m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥219.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) has a market capitalization of CN¥2.14b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) actually shrunk its revenue by 25%, to CN¥1.1b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is Shirble Department Store Holdings (China)?

Although Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of CN¥110m. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Until we see some positive EBIT, we're a bit cautious of the stock, not least because of the rather modest revenue growth. For riskier companies like Shirble Department Store Holdings (China) I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.