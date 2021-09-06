Health Check: How Prudently Does Standard Lithium (CVE:SLI) Use Debt?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Standard Lithium

What Is Standard Lithium's Debt?

As you can see below, Standard Lithium had CA$4.58m of debt at March 2021, down from CA$5.15m a year prior. However, it does have CA$30.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CA$25.7m.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Standard Lithium's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Standard Lithium had liabilities of CA$1.50m due within 12 months and liabilities of CA$4.70m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CA$30.3m as well as receivables valued at CA$152.0k due within 12 months. So it can boast CA$24.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Standard Lithium's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the CA$1.22b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Standard Lithium has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Standard Lithium can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Since Standard Lithium has no significant operating revenue, shareholders probably hope it will develop a valuable new mine before too long.

So How Risky Is Standard Lithium?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Standard Lithium had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CA$18m of cash and made a loss of CA$23m. With only CA$25.7m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Standard Lithium has 5 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s How Much Emergency Cash You Need Stashed If an Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • 5M get stimulus help to pay for internet and a laptop — and you can still apply

    The government will give you a discount on your internet service and a new computer.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

    Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains. Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the broader market over the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $50,000 investment in 2011 into $945,000 now. Applied Materials has also been a terrific buy, as $50,000 invested in the stock a decade ago would now be worth $610,000.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Ethereum's daily issuance just went negative for the first time, following the network overhaul that burns coins

    Analysts said large amounts of ether were being burned because the NFT boom was pushing up network usage.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • Life Events That Millennials and Gen Zers Are Choosing To Go Into Debt For

    Compared to older generations, millennials (ages 24 to 39) and Gen Z (ages 8 to 23) have less debt -- though this is likely just because they've had fewer years to accumulate debt. A 2019 Northwestern...

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr