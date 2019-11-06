Health Check: How Prudently Does Telefónica Deutschland Holding (ETR:O2D) Use Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Telefónica Deutschland Holding's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Telefónica Deutschland Holding had debt of €2.53b at the end of September 2019, a reduction from €2.75b over a year. On the flip side, it has €617.0m in cash leading to net debt of about €1.91b.

How Strong Is Telefónica Deutschland Holding's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Telefónica Deutschland Holding had liabilities of €3.83b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €6.64b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €617.0m in cash and €1.23b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €8.62b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's €8.51b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Telefónica Deutschland Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Telefónica Deutschland Holding reported revenue of €7.6b, which is a gain of 2.7%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Telefónica Deutschland Holding produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost €35m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. It's fair to say the loss of €287m didn't encourage us either; we'd like to see a profit. And until that time we think this is a risky stock. For riskier companies like Telefónica Deutschland Holding I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.