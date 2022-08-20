Health Check: How Prudently Does voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Use Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is voxeljet's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that voxeljet had €15.5m of debt in June 2022, down from €23.3m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has €18.5m in cash, leading to a €2.98m net cash position.

How Strong Is voxeljet's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that voxeljet had liabilities of €24.3m due within a year, and liabilities of €12.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €18.5m and €6.42m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €11.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since voxeljet has a market capitalization of €40.9m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, voxeljet also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine voxeljet's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, voxeljet reported revenue of €27m, which is a gain of 19%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is voxeljet?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that voxeljet had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €9.2m and booked a €2.3m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of €2.98m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with voxeljet (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

