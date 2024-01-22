Health clubs in Greater Gardner can help you stay on track for a healthy new year

Almost a month into the New Year, many people are starting to slowly fail out of their New Year's resolutions of having a healthier routine.

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is going to the gym and eating healthier, but the same people who decide to make those habits their resolutions might be failing by February or earlier. Gyms and health clubs nationwide experience an increase in members and clients between January and early February, but by early spring, membership numbers often return to the usual number of clients.

Several local gyms, health clubs and yoga studios in the Greater Gardner area offer residents a more personal experience.

For example, Zen Yoga & Wellness studio in Westminster fosters a supportive and inclusive environment, making current and future customers more inclined to return and continue their health journey.

Rebekah Traylor, co-owner of the yoga studio, said they always see a spike in January and a small decrease in class attendance, but not because their members are discouraged from continuing to participate in classes. She said they have noticed that their usual demographic of customers is local mothers who have kids in spring sports or other after-school activities.

Zen Yoga and Wellness instructor Vanessa France said the children have expressed that their favorite position is the resting position, savasana.

One of the reasons why people keep returning to Zen Yoga, Traylor said, is because of the studio's trademark to build a community and welcome everyone who walks into the studio. She said the drop-off of membership is not huge after the spike, and they are fortunate to have had a significant retention number over the last two years.

"We created a non-competitive atmosphere because people tend to burn out in a competitive atmosphere in the long term," she said. "Everyone is very supportive of each other at our studio, which is the key for people to come in and feel motivated.

Another local gym is the Fitness Center at Mount Wachusett. Karin Cormier, the group fitness manager, said they see a huge spike between January and February and an even bigger decline in membership in March and April.

She said the biggest reason why people fail to keep their resolutions is because they go crazy with fitness and healthier eating way too fast and burn out quickly.

"I think this time of the year, people think they have to go to the gym, and they have to eat right and force themselves to try to go seven days a week," she said. "Expectations are too high, and it's not realistic to do all that so fast."

Tips to stay on track

Traylor has been a co-owner of Zen Yoga for two years and has been a yoga instructor for almost three years. She said her biggest tip for a successful health journey is to exercise with a friend or a group of friends.

"We see lots and lots of groups of friends coming in and taking classes together, and they really stick with it," she said. "It's a huge tip for success if you bring a friend because you keep each other accountable."

Another tip to keep yourself on the right track, Traylor said, is to create a vision board of what results you want out of your New Year's resolution. She said having something physical in front of you that reminds you of what you want out of life is a helpful motivation tool.

"It's important to take a step back and look at yourself as a whole and instead of saying, 'I want to lose 30 pounds,' but, 'I want to be happier,'" she said. "Most people come in looking for the physical benefits of our classes, but they stay for the mental benefits."

Since 2006, Cormier has worked at MWCC Fitness Center. She said the tip she gives people is to find a workout or exercise that they love and makes them want to return to the gym. The Fitness Center offers potential gym members free classes, which Cormier said is a great way to find a workout routine that you love.

Cormier said eating healthier and exercising shouldn't feel like a chore. She said her biggest recommendation to anyone looking to shift into a healthier lifestyle is to start out slow and find something.

"Nutrition is the hardest part for everybody, but just like working out, start with baby steps," she said. "If you love French fries and can no longer have French fries, it's going to be almost impossible to maintain, so start out one day of the week or one meal a day by making a better choice."

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Keep New Year's resolution at Westminster yoga studio, Mount Wachusett