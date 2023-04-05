Health code violations at Kansas City area restaurants: Cozy’s Cafe, Cactus Grill, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Cozy’s Cafe, 6740 W. 75th St., Overland Park, had 12 priority violations during a March 30 inspection following a complaint.

▪ Cactus Grill, Camelot Court, 11849 Roe Ave., Leawood, had 10 priority violations during a March 28 routine inspection.

▪ Sahara Mediterranean, 10150 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had 10 priority violations during a March 29 routine inspection.

▪ Minsky’s Pizza Cafe & Bar, 12627 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had nine priority violations during a March 27 routine inspection.

▪ Indian Hills Country Club, 6847 Tomahawk Road, Mission Hills, had eight priority violations during a March 28 routine inspection.

▪ Sawasdee Thai Cuisine, 11838 Quivira Road, Overland Park, had seven priority violations during a March 21 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

▪ KC Smoke Burger, 1610 W. 39th St., had 11 critical violations during March 30 routine inspection.

▪ Waffle House, 4404 N.E. Antioch Road, had seven critical violations during a March 25 routine inspection. It had one critical violation during an April 3 follow-up inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, click here.