Health Decisions Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Former ICON Executive Mary Gunn, PhD, MBA, LLM joins Health Decisions as Chief Operating Officer

DURHAM, N.C., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Decisions, Inc., a full-service contract research organization (CRO) specializing in women's health clinical research and diagnostic development, today announced the appointment of Mary Gunn, PhD, MBA, LLM, as Chief Operating Officer (COO). This appointment adds to the depth and expertise of Health Decisions' leadership team. Dr. Gunn is an accomplished leader with more than 23 years of experience spanning global pharmaceutical and clinical development, medical affairs, and business development. As COO, she will oversee all client-facing operations, including but not limited to Biostatistics & Programming, Clinical Operations, and Data Management.

"We are delighted to add Dr. Gunn to our strategic leadership team. Her track record of enhancing operational delivery platforms and enabling successful clinical program execution will help elevate the services that we provide to Sponsors," said Health Decisions' Chief Executive Officer Patrick Phillips, BSc (Hons), D.Phil. "Dr. Gunn is an excellent addition to the team and our commitment to being the foremost clinical development service company across women's health and diagnostic services."

"I am honored to join the Health Decisions team and support the creation of much-needed healthcare solutions for women," said Dr. Gunn. "There continues to be tremendous innovation in women's health, and I look forward to building on Health Decisions' proven capabilities to enhance operational agility as we help Sponsors navigate the evolving clinical and regulatory environment."

Dr. Gunn has successfully delivered large, global healthcare programs in women's health, autoimmune disorders, and oncology. Dr. Gunn also has expertise in diagnostic development, with a focus on "point-of-care" strategies. In addition, having been a participant in two clinical trials, Dr. Gunn has a firsthand understanding of the importance of patient centricity. She joins Health Decisions from ICON, where she oversaw Vision, Sales, Strategic Planning, Operations, Marketing, and M&A/Integration as VP, General Management and Business Development, Head of Asia. Dr. Gunn has held senior positions at Becton Dickinson, ClinTec International, Crucell (Johnson & Johnson), and Pfizer. Dr. Gunn has bachelor's degrees in Economics and Psychology, an MBA from Brown University, a Law degree from the University of Edinburgh, and a PhD in Psychology from Grand Canyon University.

About Health Decisions

Health Decisions is a full-service contract research organization offering therapeutic, operational, and regulatory excellence for the clinical development of drugs, medical devices, and combination drug/devices in all areas of women's health as well as the development of diagnostics. Based on experience and investigator relationships developed over the past 30 years, Health Decisions successfully addresses the challenges of developing assets in areas including reproductive and sexual health, menopause, pain management, osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, reproductive psychiatry, and gynecologic oncology. In addition, Health Decisions conducts studies of diagnostics in all therapeutic indications, including women's health, oncology, and infectious disease. Health Decisions' headquarters is in Durham, North Carolina.

