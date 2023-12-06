Health department delivers 'singing telegram' for Ottawa Food

OTTAWA COUNTY — It didn’t involve a literal singing telegram, but the Ottawa County Department of Public Health officially requested restored funding for the Ottawa Food coordinator position on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Deputy Health Officer Marcia Mansaray provided a resolution Tuesday to the health and human services committee that requests the board “increase the general fund contribution to health education … $121,274 to fully fund ... a health educator to work in the Ottawa Food coordinator role for fiscal year 2024.”

Mansaray added that, although the work of Ottawa Food isn't mandated, the collaboration helps ensure mandated service levels are met.

Commissioners didn't comment or ask questions Tuesday.

The formal request came two weeks after a tense exchange between OCDPH’s Lisa Uganski and the board after the Ottawa Food Board of Directors voted to "pause" countywide operations in the absence of a dedicated coordinator.

The collaboration of more than 40 local agencies suspended its current operating model Nov. 13, because the budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, they said, was only $8,950, which covers materials and supplies. The program coordinator is needed for logistical support.

During a meeting in late November, board Chair Joe Moss questioned Uganski several times about the operations of Ottawa Food. Uganski repeatedly clarified the health department didn't make the decision to suspend Ottawa Food's programming, but rather the organization's board.

Officials hope the Tuesday request is the beginning of the end of the months-long saga.

The previous health educator serving as coordinator transitioned to a new role after controversial cuts made to the health department’s budget reduced the health education line item by 48%.

Despite numerous warnings by Health Officer Adeline Hambley and her staff, Administrator John Gibbs and Moss insisted enough funding was in the budget to fund Ottawa Food. They said on multiple occasions they didn't want to see it affected.

Adeline Hambley gives comment to the press after a hearing in front of the Michigan Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Grand Rapids.

Mansaray and Hambley told The Sentinel on Wednesday they haven't yet heard any follow-up from commissioners. There isn’t currently an indication of when the issue might be taken up by the board.

“In order for it to be in front of the board (on Dec. 12), I think they would've had to make the suggested motion to forward to the full board,” Hambley said. “Hopefully, it will be considered by the finance committee in January, but I guess I’m not sure.”

With the request submitted, OCDPH feels the ball is officially in the commissioners’ court.

“We feel like all the bases are covered now,” Mansaray said.

“This is their decision, at this point,” Hambley said. “It’s certainly not ... a choice that we made to do this.”

Commissioners have suggested area nonprofit organizations the county currently partners with should step up to fund the coordinator role, but Hambley said it makes sense for the county to be involved.

“The role of the collaboration is to increase efficiencies and assure everyone in Ottawa County is getting as much access as possible,” Hambley said. “Assuring access to healthy food for the whole county, coordinating that effort, it does fit with health education and nutrition for public health.

“It doesn’t make sense for a small agency focused on providing backpacks of food for kids to coordinate all food access across the county. I don’t know if that’s a reasonable ask.”

It's unclear where commissioners stand on their support for Ottawa Food. Moss, for example, asked Uganski repeatedly why she didn't “come back to finance” when she realized operations would be suspended, but neglected to take any action himself.

"I mean, literally, are they looking for a singing telegram?" Hambley's attorney, Sarah Riley-Howard, told The Sentinel later that day. "They've been told what the situation is. They have been provided documentation. They have said they don't want state intervention, which means the health education programs need to continue to be funded. There is absolutely no other solution to this problem."

Hambley feels her department was clear. She said, in the past, the health officer came before the health and human services committee with requests because the department gives a standing report during that meeting. However, both were canceled in October and November.

Alternatively, Hambley said, she can work with the county administrator to bring a request before another committee, like finance. But attempts to do so didn’t result in action, she said, making Tuesday the department's first real opportunity to make a formal ask.

“We were following the process as it has always existed.”

