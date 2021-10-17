Health department investigating Indianapolis apartment complex
WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson has obtained documents from the Marion County Public Health Department showing it's investigating more than a dozen units at Washingon Pointe Apartments.
WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson reports. New information about unhealthy conditions at an Anderson apartment complex.
Comedian Karith Foster reacts to 'Airplane!' director taking on cancel culture.
While 3D Systems Corporation ( NYSE:DDD ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant...
A man was critically injured in a shooting in Wicker Park Friday afternoon, Chicago fire officials said.
Equities have rebounded from their September swoon, powered by better-than-expected earnings. But a few key risks remain.
The X-factor that has carried Cameron Norrie to the Indian Wells semi-final? It’s his heart, according to Norrie’s long-term coach Facundo Lugones. And Lugones meant this in a literal sense: not courage or resilience, but four valves and a bloody big pump.
Idaho Legal Aid attorney says the nonprofit is weighing options for moving forward.
A startup aiming for carbon-free aviation plans to hold an inaugural test flight powered by its hydrogen fuel cells next year.
The event started and ended as a joke. In between, things got real — and dangerous
It has more than 79,300 five-star ratings.
REFORESTING PONTCHARTRAIN PARK
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyA new accuser has filed a class-action lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, claiming the late sex-trafficker raped and assaulted her numerous times from 2017 through 2019—including at his homes in Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the months leading up to his arrest—after interviewing her on Skype and promising to aid her career.The woman, a Russian national referred to as Jane Doe, also claims Epstein gave her a tour of his Palm Beac
Oscar Isaac is opening up about his viral full frontal nude scene in the HBO Max series "Scenes from a Marriage."
The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open focused on this week's NFL scandal that saw Jon Gruden resign as Las Vegas Raiders head coach following reports that he used racist, sexist and homophobic language in past emails.Highlights: Colin Jost made a rare appearance outside "Weekend Update" to play NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "All 32 teams in our league understand that diversity is our strength," he said. "I know that our Black coaches would agree. Both of them."Get market news worthy of yo
Alcoa is starting a new quarterly cash dividend program for investors and a share repurchase program.
Finding overhead bin space has been a challenge for travelers, but Boeing and Airbus' larger bins have eased the stress.
Sofia Vergara strikes a mirror selfie in a black midi dress and black combat boots before going out.
Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant addresses the decision by Kyrie Irving not to get vaccinated and the Nets' decision not to allow him to practice or play with the team until he does so. Durant says while he wishes Irving was with the team, he respects his decision and is focused on the guys that are on the floor with him now.
The slow pace of President Joe Biden's social welfare and climate spending package has gifted Republicans with more time to criticize it before the 2022 midterm elections.
If you want a pickup bed and more than 14 inches of suspension travel, the Yamaha Wolverine is the $21,000 answer.