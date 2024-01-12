Health Dept.: Empower your new year; Take action on radon

As we step into the new year, many set new health and wellness goals for themselves. There’s also another step you can take to make your home a healthy a safe place as well.

January is National Radon Action Month. Radon exposure is a preventable health risk. Testing radon levels in your home is simple, affordable and can save lives.

Andrew Mundhenk

What is radon?

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas naturally found in rocks and soil in North Carolina. It's formed from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water. While radon is all around us, it becomes a concern when it seeps into homes and buildings and builds up.

Why is radon dangerous?

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer death after cigarette smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 450 people die each year in North Carolina from radon-induced lung cancer, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The lung cancer risk for current and former tobacco smokers is ten times greater if they live in a home with elevated radon.

When you breathe in radon, radioactive materials can get trapped in your lungs. Over time, these materials increase the risk of lung cancer. Because you can’t see, smell or taste radon, it’s essential to test your home to know if you’re at risk.

What can you do?

Test your home: Radon test kits are easy to use and available at hardware stores. The N.C. Radon Program is also providing free test kits at www.radon.ncdhhs.gov while supplies last. Follow the instructions carefully, and within a few days, you'll know if radon is a concern in your home.

Fix the problem: If high radon levels are found in your home, don’t panic. There are effective ways to reduce radon in your home that are similar in cost to other home improvements. The NC Radon Program recommends hiring a certified radon mitigator to fix elevated radon levels.

Spread the Word

Radon can affect anyone, regardless of what type of home you have or where you live. In addition to your household, encourage friends and family to test their homes as well. Testing for radon is the only way to know if you are at risk.

Visit www.radon.ncdhhs.gov for more radon information and to order your free test kit while supplies last.

Andrew Mundhenk is the Communications Manager for the Henderson County Department of Public Health.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Health Dept.: Empower your new year; Take action on radon