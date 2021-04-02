A health expert says you can fly after the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, but you should still avoid crowded airports and destinations

Monica Humphries,Andrea Michelson,Kelsie Sandoval
·3 min read
A person wearing a mask boards a plane.
A person wearing a mask boards a plane. Adene Sanchez/Getty Images

  • People want to know if they can fly after getting their first Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose.

  • An expert told Insider that it's relatively safe for partially vaccinated people to hop on a plane.

  • Partially vaccinated people should still avoid airport crowds, wear a mask, and social distance.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Two of the most common COVID vaccines in the US, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, require two doses for full protection. During the period between doses, there are things partially vaccinated people should and should not do.

Where does flying fall on the list?

The good news: It's relatively safe for partially vaccinated people to get on a plane, Insider's health reporters Andrea Michelson and Kelsie Sandoval previously reported.

"A person traveling that's partially vaccinated is at lower risk than they were prior to being vaccinated," Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, previously told Insider.

Flying while partially vaccinated is safer than flying unvaccinated since the first dose provides some protection from the virus.

But the safest approach is to wait two weeks after you've received the second shot (or first if you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine) before stepping onto a plane.

On Friday, the CDC released new guidance on traveling for vaccinated people. Fully vaccinated people can resume travel in the US, but there were no updates for partially vaccinated travelers.

There are a few precautions partially-vaccinated travelers should keep in mind.

Studies show that planes are relatively safe if you take precautions

COVID-19 coronavirus flight plane airplane
Planes can filter air fast and effectively. Hispanolistic/Getty Images

Insider has previously reported that planes have the ability to filter air quickly and effectively.

However, other parts of your journey come with inherent risks.

Airports have more people-to-people interactions, and crowds often form for ticketing, security, and luggage. In these areas, it's best to social distance and avoid others.

It's also important to keep your mask on throughout your time inside the airport and airplane.

If you do end up flying, be mindful of what you do on the trip

Adalja said that it isn't so much the mode of transportation - whether that be a plane, train, or bus - it's what you do at your destination.

Traveling while partially vaccinated has relatively low risks, but there are other common activities that could put partially vaccinated people at risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Adalja said partially vaccinated people should avoid indoor dining and indoor bars. They should also try to travel within their pandemic bubbles and avoided crowded tourist destinations. All of these situations can be hot spots COVID-19 spread.

He also advised people to continue to wear a mask and social distance throughout a trip.

If you're on the hunt for a destination open to US travelers, this map outlines the international and domestic destinations open and welcoming American visitors.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • CDC updates travel guidance for fully vaccinated people. Here's what experts say it means for families, summer vacations

    The new guidance says that fully vaccinated travelers do not need to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to get tested for COVID-19 before and after travel.

  • Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey on Friday began administering Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shots, introducing a second vaccine in its campaign as new cases reached record highs. Turkey has so far delivered nearly 16.6 million doses of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech, including two shots each for about 7.1 million people and one shot each so far for about 2.4 million people. A total of 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Turkey, with that number expected to reach 4.5 million in the coming days, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

  • I’m Vaccinated, But My Kids Aren’t—What’s Safe For Our Family To Do?

    When the adults in the family are vaccinated, but the kids aren't yet, what can we do? Here are some guidelines—per the CDC—to help you make safe choices.

  • The Latest: FDA authorizes 2 changes to Moderna’s vaccine

    WASHINGTON— The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized two changes to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine that can provide extra doses from each vial. The dosing updates should help bolster U.S. supplies and speed vaccinations as the U.S. nears 100 million inoculations against COVID-19. President Joe Biden has vowed to provide enough shots to vaccinate all U.S. adults by late May and recently set a new goal of administering 200 million injections within his first 100 days in office.

  • Fauci says the US may not need AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because it already has enough options to inoculate the entire population, report says

    The US has so far authorized and rolled out three COVID-19 vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Rita Wilson explains why she and Tom Hanks haven’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine yet

    Wilson says she and her husband of more than 30 years "are in line" to get their dose.

  • School Report Card: 2 major universities will vaccinate students on campus, and school districts are being cautious around spring break

    Indiana's Butler University and North Carolina's Duke University plan to vaccinate students, and schools are hoping to stem possible COVID-19 outbreaks after spring break.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson throwing out 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses shouldn't scare you

    Vaccine production staff demonstrate operations at a facility in Germany. AP Photo/Michael ProbstHuman errors at a manufacturing plant forced Johnson & Johnson to throw out 15 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine – enough to vaccinate 7% of the U.S. adult population. The New York Times, which first reported the loss on March 31, 2021, called it “a major embarrassment” for the vaccine-maker and its subcontractor, Emergent BioSolutions. But while errors with an impact of that magnitude sound shocking, they’re also a reminder that the U.S. vaccine manufacturing process has strict quality control measures designed to catch these problems before they reach the public. Vaccine manufacturing is complex, with many potential points for errors. As an expert in health care operations and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, I closely follow vaccine manufacturing and approval processes. The multiple layers of quality checks by the producer and external inspectors throughout the process are essential to protect public health. Checking the vaccines, and checking them again After authorizing a vaccine, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must approve and regularly inspect each vaccine manufacturing facility. Before each batch of vaccines is released by the FDA, it undergoes rigorous and extensive testing to ensure vaccine safety. In the case of COVID-19 vaccines, manufacturers are required to submit the results of each quality control test for each batch of vaccines 48 hours prior to its distribution. This stringent quality control process has led to what the FDA describes as the safest vaccine supply in U.S. history. The quality control process is also how Johnson & Johnson discovered defects within the batch of 15 million doses at the Emergent BioSolutions facility. The Baltimore plant was one of several contracted by the federal government in 2020 to help vaccine-makers ramp up production. The facility was still awaiting authorization from the FDA to deliver the vaccines for U.S. use when the problems were discovered. As standard practice, Johnson & Johnson said it had specialists at the facility to check safety and quality. The Washington Post reported that workers at the facility in late February mixed up the ingredients for the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines both being produced there, throwing the entire batch into question. The FDA had previously flagged quality control concerns at Emergent’s Baltimore plant related to its testing of a potential treatment for anthrax, according to the records obtained by the Associated Press. All vaccine manufacturing plants – domestic and international – require authorization from the FDA before they can supply vaccines to the U.S. population. The Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently used in the U.S. were manufactured in Johnson & Johnson’s own facility in the Netherlands. Quality control for the COVID-19 vaccines includes checking the vials, syringes and every other part of the vaccine process. Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images The U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed has also been involved in quality control. At one point, it deployed 16 Department of Defense personnel to two manufacturing sites to fill gaps in the quality control workforce so production could continue. After vaccines have been distributed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor for any problems in patients. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] How much time goes into quality checks? The U.S. learned years ago how crucial quality control checks and independent verification are for vaccine safety. In 1955, the polio vaccine rollout led to 40,000 vaccine-induced polio infections. Flu vaccine-maker Sanofi says it now spends about 70% of its production time on quality checks, and its vaccines are checked again by health officials once they’re shipped from the facility. The new mRNA technology used by COVID-19 vaccine-makers Moderna and Pfizer is somewhat less challenging because it doesn’t involve live virus, as traditional flu vaccines do. Pfizer says it spends more than half of its production time on assuring the quality of each batch. Manufacturing improvements are also crucial Manufacturing process improvement is just as important as thorough quality testing, because errors do happen. In 2020, AstraZeneca revealed that a manufacturing error led to one-and-a-half – instead of two – doses of its vaccine being given to nearly 3,000 study patients. That error clouded its study results and delayed the U.S. approval process by months. The Biden administration has asked Johnson & Johnson to step up its supervision of Emergent’s production process. The incident shows that the industry has work to do to minimize manufacturing errors. Yet, I would argue that the public has every reason to remain confident in the rigorous quality control process that prevents bad vaccines from circulating and ensures vaccine safety.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tinglong Dai, Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. Read more:Lessons from how the polio vaccine went from the lab to the public that Americans can learn from todayHow to really fix COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling Tinglong Dai does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Pandemic poised to surge again in California's Silicon Valley tech hub

    A California community that has been a bellwether of the coronavirus pandemic's rampage across the United States warned on Thursday that the number of cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants is increasing to worrisome levels. "The region's progress in curbing the pandemic remains precarious," the health department in Santa Clara County, home to California's Silicon Valley, said. The situation in Santa Clara, which was home to an early surge of coronavirus in California last year and the nation's first death from COVID-19, offers a window into the pandemic's progress across the wider United States.

  • Some COVID viruses share a concerning mutation. Now it’s cropping up in South Florida

    The E484K mutation, sometimes called “eek,” is becoming more common.

  • Fully vaccinated people can travel safely again, CDC says

    Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can safely enjoy again, according to new U.S. guidance issued Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward. According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • What you can and can't do once vaccinated that the CDC guidelines don't tell you

    Steer clear of large gatherings if you live with unvaccinated people. Bigger groups are fine if all members have been vaccinated.

  • Croatia Becomes Latest Country to Exempt Vaccinated Travelers From Pre-Arrival Testing Req

    Regardless of vaccination status, Americans will still have to show proof of a paid accommodation in a hotel, camp, private rental, or rented vessel.

  • France sees biggest jump in COVID-19 intensive care patients in months

    France reported on Friday that 5,254 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, an increase of 145 people in one day and the highest daily increase in five months. New confirmed cases also jumped by the highest week-on-week rate since the end of November, when France was in its second nationwide lockdown. France on Friday also reported 332 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the toll to 96,280, but the new death tally included only 32 deaths in retirement care homes over three days.

  • Rising COVID Cases Across the Country Have Many Doctors Fearing a Fourth Wave Is on the Way

    While vaccine availability is steadily increasing across the country, an ongoing surge in cases has doctors fearing a fourth wave of the virus is approaching.

  • Costco Will Be Closed on Easter This Year

    But there are tons of other stores that you can go to.

  • Idris Elba defends Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah: 'You can't take someone's voice away'

    Idris Elba attended Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018 and is said to be close friends with the royal couple.

  • How Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin Honor Black Fatherhood in Netflix's Concrete Cowboy

    What does it take to be a Black dad, raising a Black child, in a world that sees Blackness as a threat?

  • UK drug regulators say the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite rising cases of rare blood clots possibly linked to the jab

    The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency reported 25 new cases of rare blood clots possibly linked to the vaccine on Thursday.

  • Bob Odenkirk Recalls Getting Yelled at by Jeremy Irons over Bad SNL Joke

    "I had a little recorder, and I taped it because I loved it so much," Bob Odenkirk said of the incident