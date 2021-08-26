Arthritis and sleep: How to get a better night's rest

According to the Arthritis Foundation, as many as 80% of people living with arthritis have trouble sleeping at night, and sometimes that can create a cycle of insomnia and pain. Dr. George Cyril, a physiatrist at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss how to manage arthritis and sleep.

