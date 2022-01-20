Health experts dispute claim a glass of red wine is good for health

The Hill

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, NBC affiliate WFLA reported. DeSantis's husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), announced his wife's latest health update at a news conference on Thursday in Bowling Green, Fla. "She's doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months," Ron DeSantis said. "It's not the most fun thing to see someone go through...