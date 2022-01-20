Health experts dispute claim a glass of red wine is good for health
The World Heart Federation says no amount of moderate drinking will lower risk of heart disease. The group reports alcohol-related deaths are on the rise worldwide.
Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.
Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.
Fatigue, headaches, a sore throat and a runny nose are common, while gut problems like diarrhea and a bark-like coughing known as croup also feature.
A Star-Telegram reader asks which drugs are best for treating COVID. Here are over-the-counter options, as well as monoclonal antibody treatments and antivirals.
In honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, survivors share their stories and urge women not to put off cervical cancer screenings.
If you've ever woken up in the morning and been hit with a wave of nausea, you know it's a pretty miserable way to start the day. But if you've ruled out two of the more obvious culprits - pregnancy or a hangover - it can also be confusing.
The Biden administration aims to make 400 million N95 masks available to all Americans for free at pharmacies and community health centers next week, a White House official said per The Wall Street...
After being diagnosed with deadly pancreatic cancer, one woman added an off-label regimen to her official treatments, and has lived longer than most with her condition.
Jaclyn U. had cankles and unexplained bruising on her legs all her life. She didn't know she had lipedema until she watched the reality TV show Love Island.
Worn down after being berated for two years, many providers are compromising long-standing practice norms.
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has completed her chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, NBC affiliate WFLA reported. DeSantis's husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), announced his wife's latest health update at a news conference on Thursday in Bowling Green, Fla. "She's doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months," Ron DeSantis said. "It's not the most fun thing to see someone go through...
On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will make 400 million N95 face masks available free of charge to Americans. Here's how to get yours.
Yahoo News Medical Contributor and practicing internist Dr. Lucy McBride explains that how people respond to coronavirus varies widely and is dependent on several factors.
An infectious disease specialist from Duke University on what the US must do to fight a ‘looming pandemic’ of superbugs. | Opinion
Massachusetts pizza shop owner Antonios “Tony” Tsantinis died after contracting COVID-19 and struggling to find an available hospital bed.
"I am urging everyone to put politics aside and come together," Thad Cummings told Insider. COVID-19 has "caused us to lose our humanity."
Women are four times more likely than men to have osteoporosis in the later years. But why are women so vulnerable and how can they up their intake?
Will coronavirus be eradicated? 'No, it will not,' says Dr. Gregory Poland, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response at the Mayo Clinic.
Thomas Massie tweeted that he isn't vaccinated or boosted.
White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week