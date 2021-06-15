Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi
Devjyot Ghoshal and Zeba Siddiqui
·8 min read

By Devjyot Ghoshal and Zeba Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A veteran public health expert warned top Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading quickly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak required urgent attention.

Federal health authorities failed to respond adequately to that warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of experience in public health in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters.

The variant, now known as B.1.617, triggered a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries. In May, the World Health Organization (WHO) termed it a "variant of concern," citing its high transmissibility.

The variant's first impact was detected months earlier in the Amravati district of the western state of Maharashtra, where health authorities recorded a rapid increase in coronavirus infections in early February, even as cases fell elsewhere in India.

Salunke, a former WHO official advising the Maharashtra government, said he alerted some of India's most senior health officials in early March, speaking on the telephone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main coronavirus adviser, V.K. Paul, and the head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sujeet Kumar Singh.

Salunke told Reuters he warned both Paul and Singh that the virus was showing signs of mutating in Amravati, that its transmissibility was increasing, and requested federal help in sequencing more samples to establish how the variant was behaving. Reuters could not independently confirm what was said in those conversations.

"In spite of a public health person like me giving them a sound warning, they did not take heed," Salunke told Reuters.

In response to Reuters’ questions, Paul said he spoke with Salunke, but described the conversation as Salunke conveying information rather than issuing a warning.

He rejected Salunke’s accusation that he did not take heed, saying he requested that India’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) study the variant more closely, and told the Maharashtra state government to intensify its existing response to the virus.

Reuters could not determine if the NIV carried out any such study. The NIV directed Reuters’ questions to the Indian Council of Medical Research, which did not respond.

“The government strengthened the sequencing and clinico-epidemiological studies,” Paul told Reuters. “The government intensely, repeatedly, from multiple fora, emphasized the need for containment using all the tools even more vigorously, and optimising testing.”

NCDC’s Singh and India’s health ministry did not respond to questions from Reuters about Salunke's warning.

Despite Salunke’s flagging of the problem, and a further warning in early March from a forum of scientific advisers that the new variant was taking hold in the country, the federal government allowed election rallies, religious festivals and other mass gatherings to proceed, and failed to take measures to halt the spread of the virus.

Within 80 days, the variant went from Amravati to dozens of countries around the world, including Britain, the United States and Singapore, presenting a setback to global efforts to contain the disease.

It is impossible to say exactly how many infections in each country have been caused by the new variant, because very few samples from positive tests have been sequenced. U.S. authorities estimated last week that the variant accounted for 6% of coronavirus infections there.

In India, the dramatic rise in infection numbers from April onwards - partly driven by the variant, according to public health studies - overwhelmed the country's health system, causing hospitals to run out of beds and oxygen and causing crematoriums and graveyards to overflow. India’s health minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, said last month that the variant was identified in about 20% of samples in the country that had been sequenced.

A SUDDEN RISE

In late January, when India's daily count of coronavirus infections had fallen to around 12,000, Modi all but declared victory at a World Economic Forum event, saying the country had "saved humanity from a big disaster by containing coronavirus effectively."

That sense of optimism was sweeping large parts of India, including Amravati, where cases had dropped to a trickle, according to local health officials. The district, home to 2.9 million people, had reported only dozens of COVID-19 cases daily through much of January, according to government data.

"Everyone was relaxed," said Shyamsunder Nikam, Amravati's civil surgeon, who supervises public health matters in the district.

But case numbers started suddenly rising in late January, alarming Nikam and other local officials. New infections rose to around 200 a day by Feb. 7 and reached 430 a day a week later, as the virus tore through the district's rural interior that had been largely unscathed during India's first wave in 2020.

A task force set up by the Maharashtra government to guide its pandemic response ordered a probe. Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who was part of the investigation, said he analysed four positive samples from the region and found they all contained a mutation called E484Q, a sign that a variant was likely at play.

Karyakarte told Reuters he presented the findings to the Maharashtra task force in a video conference on Feb. 16. Reuters could not independently confirm if he did so or how the task force responded. Dr Tatyarao Lahane, a member of the task force, did not respond to questions from Reuters.

RAPID SPREAD

The discovery of the new mutation and spiking case numbers in Amravati alarmed Salunke. He said he travelled to Amravati in late February and conducted coronavirus tests on nearly 700 people. Around half of them turned out positive for COVID-19.

Within a few days, he told Reuters, state health authorities sent samples from Amravati to the NCDC for further genetic sequencing to establish if a variant was present. The NCDC did not respond to questions from Reuters about what it did with those samples.

Meanwhile, federal health officials played down the potential role of new variants in the spike of infections.

"There is no direct relation between the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states with the mutant virus strains N440K and E484Q of COVID-19," India's health ministry said in a media statement on Feb. 23.

Modi’s coronavirus adviser Paul said that assessment was based on the data authorities had at that time.

“We knew that something had been spotted but we didn’t know the significance thereof at that point,” Paul told Reuters. “True significance of variants emerges with time. Scientific data has now led us to understand the role of these variants.”

In late February, federal and local officials had a meeting to discuss the spike in Amravati, according to a senior government scientist who attended it.

At the meeting, Maharashtra's State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate said the rise in cases was due to voters flocking to local elections held in January rather than any kind of new variant, the scientist who attended the meeting told Reuters.

Federal officials, including from the Indian Council of Medical Research, appeared convinced by that explanation and did not press for further investigation, the scientist said.

"At that time there was certain confusion," Awate told Reuters, which made it hard to assess exactly why cases were rising.

'MAJOR MISTAKE'

The emergence of the new variant was not treated with the urgency it deserved, said Salunke.

"What happened in Maharashtra is a natural phenomenon. And it should have been addressed on a war footing, as an absolute emergency," he said. "It was ignored and the entire focus was on the elections," he said, referring to a series of state elections that were held through March and April, drawing crowds of thousands to rallies by Modi's party as well as opposition politicians.

Missing the rise of the variant in Amravati in late February was a "major mistake", said the scientist who attended the Maharashtra meeting.

State health official Awate said Maharashtra could have imposed stricter lockdowns and restricted inter-district travel much sooner. Instead, lockdowns were imposed in Maharashtra and other major cities such as New Delhi only in mid-to-late April.

Between March and April, the federal government allowed the Kumbh Mela Hindu festival to proceed in northern India, drawing millions of people from around the country for a holy dip in the Ganges, many of whom travelled back home carrying the virus, according to public health officials.

Even as it spread across India, the variant was carried to other countries where it also sparked a rash of cases.

In Britain, a related variant - called B.1.617.2 or Delta by the WHO - was found in areas where many people travel back and forth to India, according to experts.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Zeba Siddiqui in NEW DELHI; Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in LONDON and Chen Lin in SINGAPORE; Editing by Euan Rocha and Bill Rigby)

Recommended Stories

  • Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final

    French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas said Monday his grandmother died just before he played the final at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas posted on social media that his “very beloved grandmother lost her battle with life” five minutes before he entered the court Sunday for his first Grand Slam title match. The 22-year-old from Greece lost to Djokovic 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

  • New Israeli foreign minister stresses need to repair ties with Democrats

    Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a ceremony on his first day in office on Monday that the new government must repair Israel's relationship with the Democratic Party, which he said had badly deteriorated during Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister.What he's saying: "The previous government took a bad and lightheaded bet to focus only on the Republican Party and abandon Israel’s bipartisan status in America," said Lapid, who is also the alternate prime minister and heads the bi

  • Gigi Hadid on How She and Zayn Malik Are Raising Khai to Navigate Her Multiethnic Identity

    “I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities.”

  • New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

    Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.

  • AstraZeneca (AZN) COVID-19 Jab's New Side Effect Stated by EMA

    The PRAC of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has advised against giving AstraZeneca's (AZN) Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine to people with a history of capillary leak syndrome, a rare blood disorder.

  • Indian American Journalist Wins Pulitzer for Exposing China's Uyghur Detention Camps

    Indian American journalist Megha Rajagopalan won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize on Friday for her coverage of China’s detention camps in Xinjiang. The recognition: Rajagopalan won the award for International Reporting with Alison Killing and Christo Buschek for BuzzFeed News, the first for the website since its founding in 2012. Rajagopalan, according to BuzzFeed News, was the first to visit an internment camp in 2017, at a time when the Chinese government reportedly denied the existence of such places.

  • Republicans Now Want to ‘Audit’ Election Results in States That Trump Won

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyThe Arizona state senate’s haphazard, controversial audit of 2020 ballots has become a popular destination for Republican lawmakers looking to undermine the results in battleground states that Joe Biden won. And now, audit-mania has spread even to the states that Biden lost.In the wake of the Arizona audit’s success at grabbing publicity across right-wing media, Republican lawmakers in states that Trump won are demanding Arizona-

  • Explainer-What happened at China's Taishan nuclear reactor?

    French energy company EDF is investigating a potential issue linked to a build-up of inert gases at its nuclear plant in China's southeastern province of Guangdong. The probe comes after CNN reported that the U.S. government was assessing a report of a leak at the Taishan power station. The report was made by Framatome, the EDF business that designed the plant's reactor and remains involved in its operations.

  • AstraZeneca says antibody treatment failed in preventing COVID-19 in exposed patients

    "While this trial did not meet the primary endpoint against symptomatic illness, we are encouraged by the protection seen in the PCR negative participants following treatment with AZD7442," Mene Pangalos, AstraZeneca executive vice president, said in a statement. AstraZeneca is also studying the treatment in a pre-exposed patients trial and for preventing more severe disease. The monoclonal antibody therapy belongs to a class of drugs which mimic natural antibodies the body produces to fight off the infection.

  • Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

    Hong Kong’s leader said Tuesday her government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report of a possible leak. The operators have released few details, but nuclear experts say based on their brief statement, gas might be leaking from fuel rods inside a reactor in Taishan, 135 kilometers (85 miles) west of Hong Kong. Radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Tuesday, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

  • U.S. Navy says carrier group operating in S.China Sea

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier group led by the USS Ronald Reagan has entered the South China Sea as part of a routine mission, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday, at a time of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, which claims most the disputed waterway. China frequently objects to U.S. military missions in the South China Sea saying they do not help promote peace or stability, and the announcement follows China blasting the Group of Seven nations for a statement scolding Beijing over a range of issues.

  • A former top staffer in AOC's office said he left his position earlier this year because he 'couldn't afford the job'

    Dan Riffle's tweet was in response to a letter, led by Ocasio-Cortez, calling for a budget increase among House offices in order to pay staffers more.

  • Police investigate death of Indonesian critic who died during flight

    Helmud Hontong died suddenly on a flight and critics point to his stance against a controversial mine.

  • Nothing's fishy here: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez caught kissing at Malibu sushi spot

    Grainy new photos show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who've recently reunited, locking lips at Nobu in Malibu during a birthday celebration.

  • Virginia couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, setting precedent

    A Virginia couple on Monday pleaded guilty to demonstrating unlawfully in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, a misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months, in a plea deal that could set a benchmark for hundreds of other cases. Jessica and Joshua Bustle of Bristow, Virginia were the first to reach such an agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, who oversaw Monday's plea hearing, will sentence the Bustles at a later date.

  • Luka Doncic reportedly has a rift with a Mavs employee who won millions as a gambler and now acts a shadow GM

    Haralabos Voulgaris, a renowned gamble turned Mavs executive, reportedly has a big influence on the franchise and has drawn the ire of Luka Doncic.

  • Biden says Republican Party is 'fractured,' thanks to Trump

    President Biden said Monday that the Republican Party is now "vastly diminished in numbers," and that the wing led by former President Donald Trump represents "a significant minority of the American people."

  • China urges NATO to stop exaggerating 'China threat theory'

    China's mission to the European Union urged NATO on Tuesday to stop exaggerating the "China threat theory" after the group's leaders warned that the country presents "systemic challenges". NATO leaders on Monday had taken a forceful stance towards Beijing in a communique at United States President Joe Biden's first summit with the alliance. "China's stated ambitions and assertive behaviour present systemic challenges to the rules-based international order and to areas relevant to alliance security," NATO leaders had said.

  • The heir to the Dutch throne waived her right to her $1.9 million annual allowance because she said it would make her 'uncomfortable'

    Princess Amalia, the heir to the Dutch throne, announced she would waive her $1.9 million allowance in a letter to the Dutch prime minister.

  • Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi gave her $20 million in loans from his law firm, court documents claim

    Erika Jayne's husband Tom Girardi, 82, has been accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the widows and orphans of plane crash victims.