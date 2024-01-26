Health experts are seeing a slight increase in flu cases in the Coastal Bend

TechCrunch

Apple has announced a raft of changes incoming to iOS in the European Union -- including a new fee for developers -- as the iPhone maker prepares to roll out its response to the bloc's ex ante competition reform, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). Back in September, the EU designated Apple as one of six "gatekeepers" subject to the DMA, listing the iOS App Store and its browser Safari as "core platform services." In Apple's case this includes forcing it to accept sideloading of apps, among other changes.