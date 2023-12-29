Health and fitness trends in 2024
What will the health and fitness trends be in 2024? A personal trainer from Planet Fitness discusses.
What will the health and fitness trends be in 2024? A personal trainer from Planet Fitness discusses.
Consider these life hacks an easy way to upgrade your 2024.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media, and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.
We look back on the health and wellness trends people were most interested in this year — some of which we’re likely to keep buzzing about in 2024.
The Honda HR-V delivers strong safety, passenger space and resale value, but other subcompact SUVs are stronger overall.
Last year, we compiled a list of 2022’s most poorly handled data breaches, looking back at the bad behavior of corporate giants when faced with hacks and breaches. The Electoral Commission, the watchdog responsible for overseeing elections in the United Kingdom, confirmed in August that it had been targeted by “hostile actors” that accessed the personal details — including full names, email addresses, home addresses, phone numbers and any personal images sent to the Commission — on as many as 40 million U.K. voters. While it may sound like the Electoral Commission was upfront about the cyberattack and its impact, the incident occurred in August 2021 — some two years ago — when hackers first gained access to the Commission's systems.
When you use public bathrooms, ever wonder what you might pick up while you're there? Here's what health experts want you to be aware of.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, issues a determination that former President Donald Trump is prohibited from seeking office again in 2024 due to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
Whether you’re building credit from scratch or you have bad credit, make 2024 the year your credit score soars. Follow these 10 tips to build good credit.
Japanese tuner DAMD unveiled a pair of body kits inspired by the Renault 5 Turbo and the Lancia Delta Integrale, respectively, for the Suzuki Jimny.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
“There needs to be teachable moments in these books,” says the editor of several bestselling memoirs.
LG is best known for its OLED range when it comes to TVs, but this year it's launching a pretty broad QNED LED lineup as well.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
The Tesla Model Y is reportedly up for a refresh in 2024, according to a report from Bloomberg.
Autoblog senior editor shares his most memorable drives and stories of 2023.
A review of Green Chef meal delivery service.