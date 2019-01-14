Can Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (HKG:1112) Maintain Its Strong Returns?

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We’ll use ROE to examine Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (HKG:1112), by way of a worked example.

Over the last twelve months Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings has recorded a ROE of 21%. Another way to think of that is that for every HK$1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn HK$0.21.

View our latest analysis for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings:

21% = 915.928 ÷ CN¥4.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Most know that net profit is the total earnings after all expenses, but the concept of shareholders’ equity is a little more complicated. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. You can calculate shareholders’ equity by subtracting the company’s total liabilities from its total assets.

What Does ROE Mean?

ROE looks at the amount a company earns relative to the money it has kept within the business. The ‘return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, as a general rule, a high ROE is a good thing. Clearly, then, one can use ROE to compare different companies.

Does Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. However, this method is only useful as a rough check, because companies do differ quite a bit within the same industry classification. As you can see in the graphic below, Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings has a higher ROE than the average (9.4%) in the Food industry.

SEHK:1112 Last Perf January 14th 19 More

That’s clearly a positive. In my book, a high ROE almost always warrants a closer look. For example you might check if insiders are buying shares.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from issuing shares, retained earnings, or debt. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won’t affect the total equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Combining Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings’s Debt And Its 21% Return On Equity

It’s worth noting the significant use of debt by Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 1.33. There’s no doubt the ROE is respectable, but it’s worth keeping in mind that metric is elevated by the use of debt. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.