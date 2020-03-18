'This is a health hazard': New Jersey parents stand together in long lines to get school materials for their children

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Aggressive social distancing measures became wishful thinking early Wednesday when more than 100 public school parents and students stood bunched together in long lines outside the Board of Education building to pick up education packets, Chromebooks and meals — part of the school district's remote-learning contingencies.

Parents fumed as they were compelled to wait 20 to 30 minutes to receive the provisions being offered to accommodate learning and ease the blow to families hit hard by the state-mandated shutdown of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"They had more than enough time to prepare for this and yet they didn't take enough precautions to prevent this scenario," said Krysten Summey, who was picking up books for her children. "Now we're standing next to each other, shoulder to shoulder. This is a health hazard."

Lakewood public schools parents and students stood in line waiting to get education packets, Chromebooks and meals during the second day of emergency measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. More

Other parents echoed Summey's complaint and said they worried their health had been compromised. Public health officials have said people can reduce their exposure to the virus by maintaining a 6-foot distance from one another, by not touching their faces, and with frequent hand-washing. Sick people, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable.

"We weren't supposed to be standing here. The governor said there couldn't be more than 50 people gathered at one place and look at us. The board is failing," Isidra Pérez, mother of three public school students, said in Spanish. "This was chaos yesterday and, today, we're still seeing they're not ready to handle this."

Board of Education staff tried to get people to distance themselves from each other, to no avail. Two lines formed, one for books and one for Google Chromebook laptops. Parents were asked to fill out a form and they each received their materials.

Parents who missed buses delivering school meals also showed up and received the day's meals for their children.

Lakewood is a high-needs district, where most families qualify for free or reduced-price meals, and large numbers of students lack computers and internet access at home. The district was among the first to survey families' needs ahead of the health crisis.

Brothers Cruz (left) and Edwin Zurita (right) went back to the Board of Education to troubleshoot the internet connection of the Chromebook they received for school work the day prior. More

"The bus is coming earlier than it usually does and we missed it," Esmeralda Reyes said. "This meal will help my kid. I just wish there was more order."

Board attorney and spokesman Michael Inzelbuch and the director of school counseling, Oscar Orellana, were on the scene. They tried to help the staff enforce the social distancing guidelines.

Inzelbuch said that since Monday, the Board of Education has handed out at least 2,300 Chromebooks to public school parents and students. He also said that 2,500 meals were distributed Wednesday to all of Lakewood children.

More than 6,200 district students have stayed home since Tuesday as cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, mount across New Jersey.

More than 100 Lakewood public schools parents stood in line and bunched together early Wednesday outside the Board of Education building as they picked up education packets, Chromebooks and meals — part of the school district's remote-learning contingencies. More