Is Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th.

Is Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) the right pick for your portfolio? The smart money is reducing their bets on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets were cut by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HIIQ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). HIIQ was in 19 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with HIIQ positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are plenty of signals stock traders employ to grade publicly traded companies. Two of the best signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity.

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. We're going to take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

What does smart money think about Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -14% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in HIIQ over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was held by Cannell Capital, which reported holding $26.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Hunt Lane Capital with a $22 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included P2 Capital Partners, Cardinal Capital, and Capital Returns Management.

Seeing as Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's safe to say that there is a sect of hedgies who sold off their full holdings by the end of the second quarter. It's worth mentioning that Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $5.4 million in stock. Philip Hempleman's fund, Ardsley Partners, also dropped its stock, about $2.4 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds by the end of the second quarter.