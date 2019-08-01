Health Italia (BIT:HI) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Health Italia S.p.A. (BIT:HI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Health Italia

What Is Health Italia's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Health Italia had debt of €14.6m, up from €3.76m in one year. On the flip side, it has €5.93m in cash leading to net debt of about €8.63m.

BIT:HI Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Strong Is Health Italia's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Health Italia had liabilities of €15.8m due within 12 months and liabilities of €16.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €5.93m as well as receivables valued at €22.6m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €3.24m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Health Italia has a market capitalization of €68.3m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Health Italia has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 1k times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Shareholders should be aware that Health Italia's EBIT was down 42% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Health Italia's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.