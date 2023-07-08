Health Matters Curing violence: 'We rally behind each other'

Jul. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — After two of his best friends in high school were victims of violence, Zay Foster, of Johnstown, is joining local anti-violence initiatives responding to community concerns raised in the latest Community Health Needs Assessment.

In May 2017, Foster's friend Dayzhan Barrett was shot and wounded by a man attempting to rob the McDonald's restaurant at 1129 Scalp Ave. in Richland Township. Another friend, Cole Suppes, was assaulted by the suspect, who escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Foster now has his own DJ business and is joining Hope 4 Johnstown's Cure Violence initiative's summer community celebration events.

"I actually DJ as many of those events as I can," Foster said in a telephone interview.

Foster credited H4J's Cure Violence program manager, Quan Britt, with rallying neighborhoods to get involved in violence prevention.

"I think it's fantastic," Foster said. "He's getting all the young people involved. I love everything Quan is doing. I want to be involved with anything that I can offer."

Since identifying violence, abuse and safety as one of the top priority areas in the latest Community Health Needs Assessment, local health experts have been identifying local efforts to support.

Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the Center for Population Health, said that the community response to the health needs assessment survey pointed to concerns about violence.

The center, formerly 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, prepared the assessment in cooperation with Conemaugh Health System and the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

Nearly one in five people cited violence as one of their top three community health issues in the Cambria-Somerset region, and respondents rated violence as the No. 3 social determinant of health, behind poverty and unemployment.

"This indicates that individuals do see increases in violence as a detriment to an individual's health and ability to address their social determinant of health needs," McMillan said in an email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that "community violence can cause significant physical injuries and mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder."

Living in a community experiencing violence is also associated with increased risk of developing chronic diseases.

In addition, fear of violence may deter some people from engaging in healthy behaviors such as walking, bicycling, and using parks and recreational spaces, and it can also prevent them from participating in neighborhood social activities or other public opportunities.

McMillan said that the Women's Help Center and Johnstown police are actively involved in violence prevention efforts, and leaders saw H4J's Cure Violence as the newest example of a program with evidence of success.

"We were able to participate in a fantastic event a few weeks in the Solomon community, sponsored by Hope 4 Johnstown," she said. "Several hundred residents came out for music, games and food, and we were able to share health and human service resource information with them."

The July Health and Wellness Committee meeting will explore additional opportunities to help promote the H4J initiative and other potential best practice programs, she said.

The Cure Violence program has been active since 2019 and received a $249,488 boost in 2021 in the form of a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant.

At its core are local violence interrupters trained to become involved in their communities, monitor potential conflicts and provide resources for those at risk for violent behavior, Britt explained.

"Essentially, it's calming down the streets," he said. "That is essential to keeping the violence down and supporting our communities. If something's brewing, we are the ones that know early to show up and see those individuals."

The interrupters try to calm those involved and may even bring someone to a different, non-hostile location for a few hours to cool off and think about consequences, Britt said.

Cure Violence has the potential to go beyond street and neighborhood violence to address domestic violence and child abuse. As the staff gains trust in the communities, it is hoped that families will seek them out to help defuse situations and get help for those affected — both aggressors and abuse victims.

H4J Chairman Alan Cashaw says the Cure Violence program can prevent violence from escalating through retaliation.

"When something happens, people feel they haven't gotten a fair shake or fair play, and they want to respond with gun violence," Cashaw said. "We try to help people not to seek that as a remedy."

Revenge may seem like justice, but it will just destroy more lives, he added.

"In Black history, going back 450 years of treatment, you'd be seeking revenge every minute of the day," Cashaw said.

Britt and Cashaw agree that local police community outreach programs such as Coffee with a Cop and school resource officers meld with H4J's emphasis on getting into neighborhoods and communities.

"We have a good relationship with the police," Britt said. "Although we don't give information to the police, what we do is if there is any situation they see that we can interrupt, they let us know."

Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said violence prevention and deescalation is a keystone of modern police training.

"That's the thing we do every day," Miller said. "That's what we do. We want to know our community. That's everything in the definition of police. The goal is to prevent violence before it happens."

Cashaw said he would like to see more new officers hired with a background and education in social work.

"I'd like to shift our police department to become a police department of peace officers," he said.

Britt is quick to point out that, despite people's perceptions, the risk of violence in Johnstown is actually not that high.

The health needs assessment shows Cambria County's violent crime rate at 169 offenses for every 100,000 people. Somerset County's is 115 per 100,000.

Both are well below the state rate of 367 per 100,000.

"Two homicides is a lot here," he said. "In Johnstown, whenever there's a homicide, the whole city feels it. That's a great thing about our city: We rally behind each other."

In addition to Britt, the Cure Violence program employs Kimberly Murray, Ryan Durham and Darrell Lewis as interrupters. Britt said he could use 20.

"We should have two in every neighborhood to watch each other's back and help diffuse situations," he said.

Britt said all the interrupters love what they do, but acknowledges that he is scared every day.

"We have to love the city," he said. "We have to be passionate.

"If you are passionate, even scary can't stop you."