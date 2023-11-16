Health Ministry: Ukraine to move forward with medical system reforms in 2024

Ukraine is preparing to undertake reforms to the national medical system in 2024 to better align with European standards, the Ministry of Health announced on Nov. 15.

"We continue to work to ensure that our medical system meets EU standards," Deputy Minister of Health Maryna Slobodnichenko stated.

The planned reforms come in response to the European Commission's recommendation to initiate formal negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Among its plans for reform, Ukraine's Ministry of Health wants to improve health information systems, approve a national action plan to overcome biological, chemical, and environmental threats, and commence implementation of a national action plan on antibiotic resistance.

As a precursor to accession negotiations, the Health Ministry noted some previous progress on health care reforms, including the ratification of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control as well as the implementation of an epidemiological surveillance system in line with EU principles.

In recent days, the Health Ministry announced the formation of an Advisory Council to help create the Ukrainian Medical Agency, an independent body responsible for registering and monitoring the market for medicines, medical devices, cosmetics, and dietary supplements.

The Health Ministry notes that work in each of these areas continues as the country makes progress in implementing all seven recommendations in the European Commission's report.

