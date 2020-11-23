Health Net Earns High Marks in CMS 2021 Star Ratings Report

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Net announced its Medicare Advantage plans in California earned high marks from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in the annual Star Quality Ratings for rating year 2021.

Health Net, which serves more than 3 million members in its commercial and government-sponsored plans, received a 4-out-of-5 Star rating for its Medicare Advantage plans in the state. This year marks the third year in a row Health Net has earned a rating of 4 Stars or higher on this prestigious report.

CMS publishes its annual Star Ratings to help Medicare beneficiaries make more informed decisions when selecting a health plan. Medicare plans are ranked on a scale of 1 to 5 Stars, with 5 Stars representing the highest level of quality. The annual ratings are determined by a number of factors, including clinical care, member service experience, and member feedback gathered annually on how well plans did in several categories, including quality of care and customer service.

"These ratings reflect our uncompromised commitment to ensuring our members have access to high-quality, comprehensive healthcare and services," said Brian Ternan, President and CEO of Health Net of California and California Health and Wellness. "At Health Net, we are committed to meeting the needs of our members, improving our products and services, working collaboratively with our network of providers, and enhancing our quality activities to encourage a culture of excellence."

In 2021, Health Net will continue to offer Medicare Advantage plans in Alameda, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Clara, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Yolo counties.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period for all Medicare health plans runs now through Dec. 7, 2020. To learn more about joining a Health Net plan in California, visit www.healthnetadvantage.com.

Health Net is contracted with Medicare for HMO, HMO C-SNP, HMO-D-SNP and PPO plans, and with some state Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Health Net depends on contract renewal. This information is not a complete description of benefits.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system. Health Net complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

About Health Net
At Health Net, we believe every person deserves a safety net for their health, regardless of age, income, employment status or current state of health. Founded more than 40 years ago, we remain dedicated to transforming the health of our community, one person at a time. Today, Health Net's 3,000 employees and 85,000 network providers serve more than 3 million members. That's nearly 1 in 12 Californians. We provide health plans for individuals, families, businesses of every size, people with Medicare and people with Medi-Cal — Coverage for Every Stage of LifeTM. Health Net also offer access to substance abuse programs, behavioral health services, employee assistance programs and managed health care products related to prescription drugs. We offer these health plans and services through Health Net, LLC and its subsidiaries: Health Net of California, Inc., Health Net Life Insurance Company and Health Net Community Solutions, Inc. These entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a Fortune 100 company providing health coverage to more than 20 million Americans. For more information, visit HealthNet.com.

