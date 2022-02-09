New Health Officer Chosen By Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA — As the coronavirus pandemic drags into its third year, the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Ori Tzvieli as the county's new Health Officer on Tuesday.

Tzvieli helped to lead the county's response to COVID-19 as a deputy health officer.

He will replace Dr. Chris Farnitano who stepped down in preparation for retirement after more than 30 years with the county.

"Dr. Farnitano will be missed. We are glad Dr. Tzvieli is ready to step into a role that is so crucial for the health and safety of our county residents during the pandemic," said Board of Supervisors Chair Karen Mitchoff. "Over the past two years, both of them have contributed to one of the finest local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in California."

It will now fall to Tzvieli to decide about policies such as mask mandates and vaccine requirements. The health officer has broad authority under the state Health & Safety Code.

"Dr. Tzvieli has helped to lead our county's emergency response since the beginning. We are fortunate to have someone with his experience and community knowledge ready to step up," Contra Costa Health Director Anna Roth said. "I am very confident that he will help to continue our strong efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Contra Costa County."

Tzvieli joined Contra Costa Health as a family medicine resident at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in 2000. He has gone on to several leadership roles including Medical Staff President, Ambulatory Care Medical Director, Public Health Medical Director and now Director of Public Health, serving under Director Roth.

His accomplishments include championing collaborative efforts to address opioid addiction and caring for some of the county's most vulnerable residents as medical director of the Health Care for the Homeless program.

Farnitano will formally retire next month. He became Contra Costa County Health Officer in July 2018 after previously serving as Ambulatory Care Medical Director at CCRMC and Family Medicine Department Chair, among other roles.





