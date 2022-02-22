Health officer for Health Department of Northwest Michigan to resign by end of April

Lisa Peacock

Lisa Peacock, health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, announced her resignation today, Tuesday, effective two months from now.

In her letter of resignation, Peacock attributed the departure as being “completely due to the hostile work environment created by some of the members of the" department's board of health. The board, made up of representatives from all four counties represented by the health department, has been largely at odds with Peacock several times within the past year, especially in the context of masking and other mitigation measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board has attempted to remove her from the position multiple times.

“It is literally impossible for me to continue to support our team in this way in the face of ongoing efforts by the Board of Health to damage this strong health department and me as its leader,” Peacock said in her letter.

Peacock said she hadn’t intended to resign yet, and had hoped to serve for several more years. Under that timeline, she would have been able to complete her plans to build up the department’s leadership team and initiate a successful transition. By that point, she also would have been in the position long enough to qualify for retirement from the department, she said.

Several of the employees who were in “key positions” to take over have already resigned due to the toxic environment — “grave and unfortunate casualties of the reckless political agendas of some Board of Health members,” she said.

She cited frustration with attempts by board members to cut the department’s budget, and said “reckless” decisions to cut funding would result in a dangerous reduction of services the department would be able to provide.

But she said she was “most disappointed in the recent retaliation I have endured for the issuance of a public health order aimed at protecting children, school staff, and the general public.”

“I am not surprised at the actions of some of the newer board members as their agenda has been clear since their appointment in early 2021,” she said. “However, I am extremely disheartened by the board members who have questioned my integrity and intentions and have even expressed their belief that I deserve the abuse I have received. The public attacks and campaign of humiliation at public meetings is something I no longer have the strength to endure, and no reasonable professional would, either.”

Peacock will serve until April 29, as dictated by a requirement in her contract that she give a 60-day notice before leaving. She said she’s “willing to negotiate” an earlier departure, if the board wishes it.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Health officer for Health Department of Northwest Michigan to resign by end of April