ICU capacities for Central California counties
Here's the latest information on Central California's ICU bed capacity and the new stay-home order and restrictions:
Here's the latest information on Central California's ICU bed capacity and the new stay-home order and restrictions:
As a critical care nurse, she is at high risk of infection, and her hospital has an interest in keeping her healthy. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.
President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."
Israel announced on Saturday that it is establishing full diplomatic relations with the relatively isolated Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the latest in a string of international deals designed to show Israel’s growing acceptance abroad. “The circle of recognition of Israel is widening,” said Israeli foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi. “The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel’s relations in Asia.” The agreement follows several years of secret contact between the two countries with the aim of establishing relations, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, tweeting that it is an “additional fruit of the peace agreements”. The accord between the two countries does not appear to be linked to the US-backed Abraham accords, in which four Arab countries have agreed to normalise relations with the Jewish state since August. Mr Netanyahu added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalise relations. Bhutan is a relatively isolated country and only maintains diplomatic relations with around 53 countries, which does not include the US, UK or France, who only maintain informal contact via India. With a population of around 800,000 people, the Kingdom of Bhutan is wedged between neighbouring giants, China and India. They have long relied on the latter for guidance on foreign and defence policy. Ron Malka, the Israeli ambassador to India said he signed the agreement with his Bhutanese counterpart, Maj Gen Vestop Namgyel, on Saturday night, calling the agreement a “historic day”. The joint statement on the deal said the key areas of cooperation would include economic, technological and agricultural development. “The ties between the peoples through cultural exchanges and tourism would also be further enhanced,” the statement added. Bhutan was closed off to tourists until 1970 and still strictly limits entry to the country with a $250 daily fee per visitor in high season
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad?
The Treasury Department says it knows the Iranian intelligence officers who kidnapped the former FBI agent Robert Levinson who died in their custody. U.S. officials announced on Monday that two members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) would be sanctioned for their alleged role in Levinson’s kidnapping and detention.“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime,” the statement reads.Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s StatementThe Treasury Department identified Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai as senior Iranian intel officials involved in Levinson’s kidnapping and disappearance. Baseri is allegedly a “high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities in and outside of Iran” who has “worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries in order to harm U.S. interests,” according to the Treasury statement. Khazai is a “high-ranking member of the MOIS” who has allegedly worked with Iran’s intel program in foreign countries.In a statement released alongside the sanctions designation, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of lying about its role in Levinson’s disappearance in 2007. “The government of Iran pledged to provide assistance in bringing Bob Levinson home, but it has never followed through. The truth is that Iranian intelligence officers—with the approval of senior Iranian officials—were involved in Bob’s abduction and detention.”Levinson, a former FBI agent, flew to Kish Island off the southern Iran coast while ostensibly pursuing an investigation into counterfeit cigarettes on behalf of a tobacco company at a meeting with Dawud Salahuddin. Salahuddin, an American convert to Islam, fled to Iran after killing an Iranian diplomat from the shah-era government who had become a dissident.U.S. law-enforcement officials had reached out to Salahuddin after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in an attempt to learn more about global terrorism and began a back-channel dialogue, during which Salahuddin discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. and facing criminal charges.As the AP later reported, Levinson’s cigarette-counterfeiting investigation was a cover for his work as a contractor at the CIA, and his meeting with Salahuddin was part of an attempt to turn him into an informant for the agency. Levinson disappeared after the meeting, only to surface in proof-of-life videos and a photograph received in 2010 and 2011.In the images, a gaunt Levinson pleads for help from the U.S. government to “answer the requests of the group that has held me for three and a half years” while making no mention of the “group” holding him or his whereabouts. In the subsequent photos, Levinson appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit holding signs with “help me” and “why you can not help me” printed on them.Iran Can’t Find an American Hostage, U.S. Officials SayLevinson’s family waged a 13-year search for him until the Trump administration told family members in 2020 that intelligence indicated Levinson had likely died in Iranian custody at some point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.Iran has denied holding Levinson in detention or any connection to Levinson’s disappearance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Maria Ressa, who heads a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, refused to enter a plea on Tuesday in a second cyber libel case she faces, saying the charges against her were ludicrous. Ressa's counsel, Theodore Te, said they had agreed to a conditional arraignment while waiting for a decision on a motion to quash the charges. Businessman Wilfredo Keng had filed a new cyber libel case against Ressa, accusing her of sharing screenshots of a 2002 article linking him to a criminal report.
China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.
In the same week a majority of Republican members of Congress joined President Trump's efforts to overturn the presidential election, the incoming Biden administration announced a plan to create a position to find common ground with conservatives.Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, who has been named a senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement for the president-elect, shared the unbelievable news last week during the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council as reported by Bloomberg."Right now I'm trying to set up the office and I'm actually looking at establishing a position that reaches out to conservatives — because it's about moving forward," Richmond said. "We cannot stay where we are."Richmond added that he would work to "create a demand in the country to make politicians work across the aisle and to work together."Hold your laughter for the apparent compromise: infrastructure. "The famous words are, there's no such thing as a Democratic bridge or a Republican bridge," Richmond noted.Republicans won't even agree to help stop the mass death, pain, and suffering Americans are facing from the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic. So I have a hard time believing they can be convinced to get excited about working on some bipartisan bridges any time in the near future. But it's clear that Joe Biden is committed to the promise he made in his victory speech after becoming president-elect."I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden proclaimed. "I won't see red states and blue states, I will always see the United States." As for Trump supporters, Biden asked "let's give each other a chance."As cute as that line was when then-senatorial candidate Barack Obama first said it so many years ago, it's time for it to be retired. Obama sold that dream and the country responded with our current nightmare — one that, if left to the actions of most elected Republicans, would never end.In the weeks that have followed Biden's promise, GOP leadership rejected a resolution declaring Biden as the president-elect. (If you recall, they spent the entire election calling him a "socialist" while relentlessly attacking his son.) As for those Trump voters, only a quarter of Republicans recently polled accept the election results.It is fairly apparent that there will be no u-n-i-t-y in this country, yet Richmond announced this implausible position anyway.Days after he did, more than 120 of the 196 Republican members of the House of Representatives signed their names to an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by the Texas attorney general that sought to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election and keep Donald Trump in office for a second term. Among them was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. When initially asked if he supported the lawsuit, McCarthy wouldn't answer, but colleagues later claimed that he was left off the original filing due to a "clerical error." This is someone who wants to be the next Speaker of the House, and in order to do so, he must appease Dear Leader's cult. Yet, McCarthy is the same person who recently attacked Nancy Pelosi, saying, "Her power is more important than anything else."Joining McCarthy was House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who defended his support for the suit Sunday in an interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace. When asked, "Do you feel comfortable throwing out millions of votes of your fellow Americans?," Scalise claimed "nobody wants any votes thrown out." Wallace interrupted to point out the obvious: "That's what the lawsuit would have done, sir!"Scalise would not answer directly if he would accept Biden as the president-elect, only saying, "Let's let this legal process play itself out."These attempts to pervert democracy are shocking, but not necessarily surprising. Republicans have never shown much respect for democracy. Ask Black voters, and more recently, anyone trying to vote by mail in a swing state. Republicans have long won elections by suppressing the vote, but they keep upping the ante on their trickery. Twenty years ago it was the Supreme Court stopping the recounts in Florida, and this year it was purposely sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service during a pandemic. When that still isn't enough, Trump and the party base he controls now say screw the vote altogether.It is not hyperbolic to say that the opposition party of the president-elect is actively trafficking in seditious language. Nor is it wrong to worry that some of Trump's most extreme supporters, namely The Proud Boys, are ready to answer Trump's debate call as evidenced by the group roaming the streets of D.C. over the weekend in search of a fight. They will follow the lead of Trump, who himself declared on Fox News that he won't stop contesting the election.Their efforts will fail, as the Supreme Court summarily rejected the Texas lawsuit and Joe Biden has now been certified as the winner by the Electoral College, but the point remains: We are in so much more trouble right now.I don't expect Joe Biden to fan the flames by cursing out Trump, his supporters, and the GOP writ large. However, as much as Joe Biden longs for the days of "civility" and compromise, his goals ought to shift from unity and compromise with Republicans to salvaging whatever semblance of democracy America has left in spite of them. "I'm confident that on the things that affect the national security and the fundamental economic necessity to keep people employed, to get people employed, to bring the economy back, there's plenty of room we can work," Biden said in a recent interview.There are many ways to go about such pursuits. Trying to find common cause with those who no longer believe in democracy at all is a waste of words, time, office space, and our tax dollars.More stories from theweek.com Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad? The GOP has 1 last shot to contest Trump's loss — and a 'negative percent' chance of success
The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.
"There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.
The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor believes there is "reasonable basis" to believe Venezuela has committed crimes against humanity, according to a report published by the prosecutor's office on Monday. United Nations investigators in September determined that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government has committed systematic human rights violations, including killings and torture, amounting to crimes against humanity. The Hague-based tribunal has been examining Venezuela's case since 2018 and expects to determine in 2021 whether to open a full investigation, according to a report on the office's 2020 activities released on Monday.
President Donald Trump has lost his latest legal challenge seeking to overturn Georgia's election results, with the state Supreme Court's rejection late Saturday of a case from Trump's campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer. The suit - similar to other Trump team legal challenges, which made baseless allegations of widespread fraud in Georgia’s presidential election - was initially filed Dec. 4, then rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees. The case was subsequently appealed directly to the state Supreme Court, asking justices to consider the case before Monday’s meeting of the Electoral College.
Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.
Crede Bailey has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for three months but is said to be recovering, according to Bloomberg.
An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.
Back when he was Brexit Secretary, David Davis often spoke about the EU holding out until the “eleventh hour” to do a deal with the UK. Pointing out that the bloc has a history of doing deals at the last moment, he told The Telegraph in February 2019, ahead of the original March 29 deadline: “They will always let negotiations go to the wire." Twenty one months and several missed deadlines later, it seems Brussels is still playing to type. After Boris Johnson’s fruitless Wednesday night dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, we were told both sides had until December 13 to avoid a no deal. Yet it soon became apparent that that deadline would also be missed. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab took to their airwaves to declare that a “high bar” had been set for negotiations to continue, only for the Prime Minister then to declare that talks would indeed carry on - effectively setting a new deadline of December 31. With 1,635 days having passed since the UK voted to leave the EU, many could be forgiven for wondering whether both sides always intended to wait until the last possible moment. For if the chances of a deal now stand at 20 per cent, why not walk away and help businesses fully prepare for an exit on World Trade Association (WTO) terms? According to one well-placed source, the current stalemate is not just about the negotiation itself but also “blame allocation.” “This is going to go on until New Year’s Eve because the side that says: ‘Right, that’s it, no more negotiations’ is going to be blamed for no deal. No one wants to be that person. Emmanuel Macron’s primary interest in life is getting reelected, Angela Merkel doesn’t want to be the first person to wreck the EU so that’s part of the reason for the stand off.” Both sides also know that even if they agree a deal, they then face the inevitable task of having to sell it. For Mr Johnson, this means convincing both party and public that it meets his much-repeated manifesto pledge to give Britain back its sovereignty. For the EU, it means persuading the EU27 that they haven’t conceded too much ground, not least if Britain ends up doing well post-Brexit. The last thing Brussels wants is other member states to be enticed to follow suit. Leaving the striking of a deal until the last minutes gives critics on both sides less time to disassemble what has been agreed.
The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Sunday. The first vaccine was authorized for emergency use by U.S. regulators on Friday night and began shipping on Sunday. "We would have immunized 100 million people by the first quarter of 2021," U.S. Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui said in an interview with Fox News Sunday.
President Trump is rewarding some supporters and like-minded allies with the perks and prestige that come with serving on federal advisory boards and commissions.