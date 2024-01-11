Health officials say influenza is on the rise in southwest Montana

TechCrunch

The UK's competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the UK's special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.