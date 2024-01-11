Health officials say influenza is on the rise in southwest Montana
Butte-Silver Bow County health officials say flu season typically begins in January, and they're expecting to see cases increase in the coming weeks.
Butte-Silver Bow County health officials say flu season typically begins in January, and they're expecting to see cases increase in the coming weeks.
Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down why he's very concerned about this group of prominent players.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.
This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed price increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.
This past week has been all about U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in the crypto world. On Tuesday, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account was hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch. This was a huge problem because the government’s account put out an “unauthorized” post that the agency granted approval for “bitcoin ETFs.”
“How often do you get a chance to watch a TV show today and own something from it tomorrow?”
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
The shelter component of the CPI increased 0.5% in December from the previous month, up from November’s 0.4% monthly gain.
The average rate for 30-year fixed mortgage loans rose to 6.66% from 6.62% a week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Reviewers compare the treatment to high-end options: 'Miracle product. Works better than Olaplex.'
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
The UK's competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the UK's special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.
Look at a bird, hold down a button, and the system will tell you what you're looking at.
A new reading on inflation out Thursday offers another challenge to investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March.
Hyundai teases NPX1 concept for Tokyo Auto Salon, looks like the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup Car talked about in December for a one-make race series starting in 2024.
Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.