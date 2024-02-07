Health officials issue 'no swimming' advisory for Dubois Park in Jupiter, Lantana Beach

Health officials are advising people not to swim at Dubois park in Jupiter and at Lantana Beach after tests this week found high bacteria levels in their waters.

Water samples at both locations on Monday showed “poor” levels of the enterococcus bacteria, which can lead to internal infections, the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County said. Higher levels could have been caused by animal waste, heavy recreational usage, high surf, winds, and tides or runoff following heavy rains.

A no-swim advisory does not close a beach. It urges anyone who goes into the water to bathe promptly after getting out of it.

The waters at the beaches have 70.5 parts or more of enterococcus per 100 millimeters of water. A safe level is no more than 35.

The health department takes biweekly samples of the beach waters at 15 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.

The advisory will remain in effect until health officials obtain a sample in the good or moderate range at the beaches. The next round of samples is due to be taken before the weekend.

Maya Washburn covers northern Palm Beach County for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida-Network. Reach her at mwashburn@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'No swimming' advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter, Lantana Beach