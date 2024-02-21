Health officials issue 'no swimming' advisory for beaches in Jupiter, Riviera, Boynton

Health officials are advising people not to swim at Dubois park in Jupiter, Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach and Ocean Inlet Park in Boynton Beach after tests this week found high bacteria levels in their waters.

Water samples at the three locations on Monday showed “poor” levels of the enterococcus bacteria, which can lead to internal infections, the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County said. The high levels could have been caused by animal waste, heavy recreational use, high surf, winds, tides or runoff following heavy rains.

A no-swim advisory does not close a beach. It urges anyone who goes into the water to bathe promptly after getting out.

The waters at the beaches have 70.5 parts or more of enterococcus per 100 milliliters of water. A safe level is no more than 35.

The health department takes biweekly samples of the beach waters at 15 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter.

The advisory will remain in effect until health officials obtain a sample in the good or moderate range at the beaches.

