Health officials 'particularly concerned' about elderly as flu hospitalizations rise in Southern Nevada

TechCrunch

Podimo, the Copenhagen-based podcasting startup that's built around a Netflix-style monthly subscription fee, has raised another €44 million ($48 million at today's rates) in funding, an all-equity round that it will be using to expand across the whole of its business: It will be enhancing production tools, expanding its distribution network alongside its own platform and going deeper into localization. Podimo is currently available in Denmark, Norway, Germany, Spain, The Netherlands, Finland and Latin America -- where it charges between $5 and $7 per month to listeners, and higher rates to creators to use its tools -- and the plan is to add more countries to that list. The funding comes after a year that has seen Podimo's average engagement per user rise to 20 hours per month, and its subscription base grow by 80% -- although in an interview, Morten Strunge, the CEO and founder, declined, several times, to disclose an actual subscriber number.