Health officials warn against using deworming drug ivermectin as COVID treatment

Christopher Wilson
·Senior Writer
·4 min read

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, health departments are warning Americans to avoid taking ivermectin, a drug used to treat parasites in humans and deworm livestock, as a treatment or preventative for the coronavirus.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” tweeted the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health issued a warning advising that livestock ivermectin was dangerous for humans, stating that “the Poison Control Center has received reports of at least two individuals hospitalized with potential ivermectin toxicity after ingesting livestock ivermectin.” The state has been dealing with some of the highest rates of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the country as well as one of the lowest vaccination rates.

Thomas Dobbs, state health officer with the Mississippi State Department of Health, speaks during a House Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs at a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing in Washington in 2020. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“I think some people are trying to use it as a [COVID-19] preventative, which I think is really kind of crazy, so please don’t do that,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state’s top health official, at a briefing last week.

“You wouldn’t get your chemotherapy at a feed store. I mean, you wouldn’t treat your pneumonia with your animal’s medication,” he added. “It can be dangerous to get the wrong doses of medication, especially for something that’s meant for a horse or a cow.”

The FDA first warned about the drug in April 2020, with the director of the organization’s Center for Veterinary Medicine saying the group was “concerned about the health of consumers who may self-medicate by taking ivermectin products intended for animals, thinking they can be a substitute for ivermectin intended for humans.”

In February, the National Institutes of Health said there was insufficient evidence to rule for or against the use of ivermectin for treating COVID-19. In March, a randomized study in the medical journal JAMA found that the drug did not speed up recovery from the disease. That same month, the FDA published an explainer on why the drug should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of misinformation around, and you may have heard that it’s okay to take large doses of ivermectin,” the agency said. “That is wrong. Even the levels of ivermectin for approved uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners. You can also overdose on ivermectin, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic reactions (itching and hives), dizziness, ataxia (problems with balance), seizures, coma and even death.”

This picture shows the tablets of Ivermectin drugs in Tehatta, West Benga, India on 19 May on 2021. (Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ivermectin. (Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In July, a study often cited by promoters of the drug was retracted due to “ethical concerns.” According to the Guardian, “the introduction section of the paper appeared to have been almost entirely plagiarized” and “the raw data apparently [contradicted] the study protocol on several occasions.”

Echoing the promotion of hydroxychloroquine last year, conservative media figures such as Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham — who first promoted ivermectin on her Twitter feed in May 2020 — have mentioned the drug as a potential counter to COVID-19.

Last week, Fox News guest host Will Cain said the drug was one of “many, many promising treatments out there that can save lives” but that it “disappeared from the public health conversation,” adding that “more studies need to be done” to prove its effectiveness.

There are also numerous Facebook groups, public and private, promoting the drug.

“It saved my wife’s life, it cleared my lungs of Covid,” read one Facebook post in a group called “The People’s Medicine: Ivermectin; Safe Effective Economical,” which has 16,000 members. “With no side effects! Trouble Is People aren’t being treated with ivermectin because the insurance companies Don’t pay out huge sums of money if a patient is cured with it in expensive alternative,” the post said.

“I’ll take Facebook jail,” read another post on Tuesday, “But I’m going to say it!!! We are witnessing mass murder in our medical facilities!!! Refusing a safe cure for Covid-19, because there are no insurance payouts! These PEOPLE SHOULD BE ASHAMED! THIS IS SICK!”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Don Lemon Mocks People Who Won’t Take Vaccine but Will Take Animal Meds

    Don Lemon couldn’t believe that some people who refused to get a coronavirus vaccine are experimenting with drugs made for livestock, and was outraged at the dangerous misinformation that’s been spreading about vaccines. For some reason, some people have been purchasing a drug used to deworm livestock called ivermectin from feed stores and taking it because right-wing misinformation fooled them into thinking it provides some kind of protection against the coronavirus — it doesn’t. The matter cam

  • Mississippi, FDA urge people to stop ingesting livestock deworming medicine to fight COVID-19

    Mississippi, FDA urge people to stop ingesting livestock deworming medicine to fight COVID-19

  • ‘You are not a horse’: FDA tells Americans stop taking dewormer for Covid

    Agency issues message after misinformation about ivermectin, a medicine used to deworm livestock, spreads on social media ‘While there are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals, it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19,’ says the FDA’s fact sheet. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP Ahead of full US authorisation of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had a simple message for Americans contemplating using ivermectin, a med

  • Biden repeats plea for Americans to get vaccinated after Pfizer receives full FDA approval

    The Food and Drug Administration gave its long-anticipated approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, spurring President Biden to again make the case for hesitant Americans to get inoculated.

  • Q&A: did the climate crisis fuel Henri and the Tennessee flooding?

    Climate scientists say while it’s difficult to give a precise attribution, the fingerprints of the climate crisis are undoubtedly present to some degree Vehicles are piled up next to a house destroyed by flooding on Monday in Waverly, Tennessee. Photograph: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images As the US west bakes in a prolonged drought, parts of the eastern half of the country have faced the opposite problem as extreme rainfall and fierce winds took their toll on communities as far apart as Tennessee and

  • Tanner at Baltimore Humane Society needs home

    Three-year-old Tanner at the Baltimore Humane Society needs home. He loves stuffed animals and loves to play with other dogs.

  • Dwayne Johnson surprises fans on Hollywood tour bus with impromptu appearance

    The 'Jungle Cruise' star gave fans a surprise of a lifetime by dropping in on their Hollywood tour.

  • Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

    A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant. Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

  • Des Moines teacher placed on administrative leave prior to death

    Kristopher Rollins was put on administrative leave one day before his death

  • 'Maybe they helped him': Swimmer surrounded by dolphins rescued two miles out at sea

    The swimmer had been in the water for 12 hours when he was rescued off the coast of Co Kerry, Ireland.

  • All NYC public school staff must be vaccinated

    The nation's largest public school district will require COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and staff, and testing won't be an acceptable alternative.

  • Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

    The host of a program for the right-wing website Infowars, Owen Shroyer, is in custody after being charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials said Monday. Shroyer, who hosts “The War Room With Owen Shroyer” for the website operated by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, said on air Friday that he had to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning to face misdemeanor charges stemming from Jan. 6. Shroyer said in a video posted Sunday that he is "obviously completely innocent of the charges."

  • California officials launch probe into gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder's income disclosure

    "We made a simple mistake and we fixed it as soon as possible," an Elder spokesperson said. "These investigations are very common in campaign world."

  • Gwen Stefani Fans Are Accusing Blake Shelton of Hacking Her on Twitter and It's Epic

    The evidence is certainly there.

  • Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and a never-before-seen Basquiat painting star in Tiffany campaign

    Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and a never-before-seen Basquiat painting star in Tiffany campaign

  • Netflix New Releases: The Best Shows & Movies to Watch in September

    Netflix is sharing a never-before-seen glimpse of its September 2021 streaming slate, and it’s even better than expected.The list is full of recognizable titles, including Green Lantern, Letters to Juliet,...

  • Ethiopia announces fresh delays to polls

    Ethiopian authorities have postponed polls in around a fifth of the country's constituencies, extending a months-long delay which prevented citizens from voting in a June election due to ethnic violence and logistical problems.

  • The Taliban tried to murder her twice. Decades later, she watches as the terror returns.

    Marzia Babakarkhail was granted asylum in the U.K. in 2008 after Taliban fighters tried twice to kill her for her work in the judiciary. Now she fears for women activists who remain in the country as the militants return to power.

  • FDA Warns People Not to Treat COVID with Drug Meant for Livestock: 'You Are Not a Horse'

    The advisement came after Mississippi's Department of Health said that an increasing number of people tried to take Ivermectin to prevent COVID-19

  • U.S. panel urges diabetes screening to begin sooner, at age 35

    Overweight or obese adults should be screened for prediabetes and type-2 diabetes starting at age 35, a U.S. government-backed panel of experts in disease prevention recommended on Tuesday, lowering the age by five years. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf's new guidance follows a worsening in the nation's diabetes crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-diabetes-covid, with the United States experiencing a 29% jump https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-diabetes-covid/#sidebar-diabetes-covid-methodology in diabetes deaths last year among people ages 25 to 44. The recommendation, published in the medical journal JAMA https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/currentissue, was based on data suggesting that type 2 diabetes risk increases significantly at age 35.