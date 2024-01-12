Health officials warn of rise in flu, RSV & COVID cases

Jan. 11—VALDOSTA — Health officials are warning individuals to prepare themselves against rising common viral illnesses.

The regular flu season begins in early November and runs until March. Although it's not unpredictable to see a rise in the number of flu illnesses during this season, it is still important to be aware of its potential risks.

"The fact that we're seeing it after Christmas is not unusual. However, we are seeing higher levels than usual," Kenneth Lowery, the South Health District epidemiologist, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Influenza (flu) cannot be reported through individual cases. Lowery said it is rather tracked based on the percentage of patients entering the emergency rooms or urgent care that show symptoms of influenza-like illnesses such as fever, coughs or body aches.

While there's been a significant increase in the flu, Lowery has also witnessed an increase in viral illnesses — COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial viral infections (RSV).

SGMC Health Emergency Program Medical Director Dr. Clark Connell agreed. The uptick in flu cases began in October and has remained elevated for the last month.

"What we're seeing with our COVID testing for November, December, and January, month to date, is an increase in our positive COVID tests across the board," Connell said in a phone interview Thursday morning. "We kind of expect that seasonal uptick that generally correlates with an uptick in influenza as well."

Each infection has similar symptoms including fever, chills, cough, runny nose, diarrhea, fatigue and body aches. The symptoms' longevity and its severity can vary from person to person.

People with chronic or underlying conditions such as asthma, diabetes, cancer or pregnancy are at higher risk. Infants and elderly people over the age of 50 are at higher risk of developing serious complications.

These illnesses are highly contagious even when a patient is experiencing milder symptoms than others affected from the infection.

"If someone has influenza or COVID and their symptoms are very mild, they can still transmit that illness or disease very easily," Connell said.

The Georgia Department of Health recommends residents to take a flu shot as a preventative measure from the illnesses. There are other lifestyle modifications that can reduce viral infections.

"There are vaccines available. Hand-washing is the number one key to preventing any and all illnesses. It's very important as well as staying home while you're ill," Lowery said.

Another best practice is visiting a physician when you first experience symptoms, and staying home will ensure patients can recover while not exposing sickness to others.

More tips from the Georgia Department of Public Health include:

—Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.

—Use an alcohol-based gel if you don't have access to soap and water.

—Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm.

—Avoid touching your face as flu germs can get into the body through mucus membranes of the nose, mouth, and eyes.

—If you are sick, stay home from school or work. You should be free of a fever, without using a fever reducer, for at least 24 hours before returning to school or work.

For more information about flu and how to prevent it, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/flu.