Health officials warn of unusual hepatitis cases in young children

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide alert to physicians, health officials and other clinicians Thursday about a cluster of hepatitis cases in children that does not have a clear cause.

The alert warns doctors and other clinicians who may care for children with hepatitis to consider testing for adenovirus, which can cause the common cold, Reuters reported.

The alert comes after a cluster of children with hepatitis and adenovirus infections was identified in Alabama. In November, clinicians at a children's hospital in the state notified federal health officials of five children with “significant liver injury, including three with acute liver failure, who also tested positive for adenovirus,” according to the CDC's alert. Four additional cases were identified, and two of the patients required liver transplants.

The children were ages 1 to 6 and hospitalized between October 2021 and February 2022. They did not test positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

World: Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in children spreads from UK to US and EU

Health: Will babies and young kids get COVID-19 vaccines before a BA.2 surge? Here's what health experts say.

“A possible association between pediatric hepatitis and adenovirus infection is currently under investigation,” the alert said.

“At this time, adenovirus may be the cause for these, but investigators are still learning more, including ruling out other possible causes and identifying other possible contributing factors,” the CDC said in a statement, The Washington Post reported.

Five of the nine children in Alabama tested positive for adenovirus 41, which commonly causes "pediatric acute gastroenteritis" and can result in diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by a slate of factors, from viral infections to alcohol use, medical conditions and more, according to the CDC. Common symptoms of hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and more.

Adenoviruses most commonly cause respiratory symptoms, and there is no specific treatment for the viral infections.

British officials last week reported 74 cases of hepatitis in children since January. The typical viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not seen in the children’s cases, though adenovirus is considered a suspect.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has also warned of additional hepatitis cases in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC warns of hepatitis cases, common cold in kids amid Alabama cluster

