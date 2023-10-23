Health professionals using technology used by Glendale PD to detect gunshots
A program being used by Glendale PD to detect gunshots is being used by health professionals to learn the impact of hearing gunshots on young people.
AI and other deep technologies are the prevailing themes in the new early-stage cohort from Peak XV Partners, as the largest India and Southeast Asia-focused VC fund intensifies its search for opportunities in a sector garnering international frenzy. Ten out of 13 startups in the latest cohort of Surge, Peak XV's powerfully influential early-stage program, specialize in AI and other deeptech sectors, the fund said on Monday. The unveiling of Surge's ninth cohort -- and the selection of its startups -- comes at a time when a growing global sentiment suggest a dearth of depth in India's AI startup landscape.
Motorsports and off-road competition isn't the typical fodder over here at TechCrunch — unless, of course, there also happens to be a podium-winning team driving an all-electric 2023 Rivian R1T. This was the first time that a team driving an all-electric vehicle (that would be the Rivian R1T) came in first place. The Rebelle Rally, in which all-women teams competed along a 2,120-kilometer course using only paper maps, compasses, and plotters, is in its eighth year.
On average, Generation Z hopes to retire by 61, far younger than older generations expect, a new study from Charles Schwab found.
There's a new way to make money in the music industry — and it involves betting on your favorite songs.
Inside the Star Factory melds stunning photography with insightful profiles of the people that made the James Webb Space Telescope possible.
Virginia delivered one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that highlights notable tech industry happenings over the past few days. Life moves pretty fast, as a young Matthew Broderick once said -- we empathize. In this edition of WiR, we cover a hacker leaking millions of 23andMe customer records, X's crackdown on porn, Meta's Ray-Ban sunglasses and Marc Andreessen's tone-deaf manifesto.
After Apple discontinued its Music Memos app favored by musicians for developing song ideas, a new startup called Tape It stepped in to fill the void with an app that leveraged AI to automatically detect the instrument and annotate the recording. Now that startup is taking the next step in its journey to improve the audio-recording process with the introduction of an automatic, studio quality noise reduction algorithm, also powered by AI, that works on any audio -- not just speech. It will also later be integrated into the company's flagship Tape It app, the company says.
Actor had some tough luck while working on the film that opened 25 years ago.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on a controversial case attempting to limit contact between federal officials and social media companies.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
Researchers have developed an AI focused on improving the reliability of Wikipedia references.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.