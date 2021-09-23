Health risks for flooding and how to prevent them
Flooding not only causes significant damage to structures and puts people at risk for drowning, but it's also dangerous for your health. Find out what you can do to prevent the health risks.
While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]
It’s not currently a rival to Delta, but it was the source of an outbreak in Kentucky.
According to a statement by the acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, on Sept. 22, those in the United States who have already received the Pfizer vaccine will be able to receive a COVID-19 booster shot if they belong to specific at-risk populations.
Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a cardiologist and cancer survivor, shares the six steps to a longer and healthier life.
Feed your gut bugs and you might see a shift on the scale!
A mom who is in the final stage in herfight against ovarian cancer is sharing the details of her "gritty story" to help educate and inform women. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, a 44-year-old neuroscientist and professor from Montreal, Canada, has been battling Stage 3 ovarian cancer for the past year, undergoing a hysterectomy and several rounds of chemotherapy. In May, Chaudhri, the mom of a 6-year-old son, was hospitalized again and learned the cancer had returned, forcing her to tell her son that her cancer was now terminal.
It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine. In a half-dozen studies published over the past few weeks, Moderna’s vaccine appeared to be more protective than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the month
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers. “It is devastating," said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died.
What type of mask is best? Brais Seara/Moment via Getty ImagesDo masks work? And if so, should you reach for an N95, a surgical mask, a cloth mask or a gaiter? Over the past year and a half, researchers have produced a lot of laboratory, model-based and observational evidence on the effectiveness of masks. For many people it has understandably been hard to keep track of what works and what doesn’t. I’m an assistant professor of environmental health sciences. I, too, have wondered about the answe
After eight infant deaths linked to baby loungers, Boppy recalled over 3.3 million Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers in the United States and Canada.
The controversial meal plan includes hot dogs and ice cream.
Understanding what kind of diabetes you have will help determine the right treatment plan.
A student athlete was diagnosed with myocarditis after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine, but here's why experts don't want people to worry.
Just 44% of Tennessee residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 3,200 people in the state are currently hospitalized with the virus
A Los Angeles Times analysis found that Inland Empire counties had higher hospitalization rates this summer than any other county in Southern California.
Andrew Burton/Getty ImagesAt Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ trial on Tuesday, an Arizona woman testified that she could have terminated her pregnancy because of a faulty blood test she received from the Silicon Valley startup’s finger-prick system.Brittany Gould, a medical assistant in Mesa, was the first patient to take the stand in Holmes’ wire fraud case in San Jose, California. Prosecutors say Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and Theranos’ former president, defrauded p
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Calhoun, PhD, ERYT (@yogaelixir) Look, squats may be great for your butt and legs and even your core, but not every day is a good day to grab your heavy weights and pump out multiple sets. When you want to work your butt without the squats, yoga instructor Nicole Calhoun, PhD, ERYT, has some solutions.
Chicago-area doctors are pleading with parents not to bring their kids to hospital emergency rooms unless necessary, saying that an unusual surge in respiratory illnesses is flooding ERs with children and leading to long wait times. University of Chicago Medicine’s Comer Children’s Hospital is seeing 79% more patients in its ER compared with the same time two years ago, said Dr. John ...