Health scores Dec. 11-15

Dec. 22—Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week December 11-15 . The report includes critical items history.

—Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 550 US Hwy 72, Athens- 82

—Hand sink by breading and fry station with no paper towels. Replaced during inspection.

—Several containers (10+) in clean storage with food residue. Cracked ice scoop. Scoop discarded and dishes rewashed during inspection.

—Reach-in cooler with slaw and cheese at 60 degrees.

—Upon return, cheese, mayonnaise at 39 degrees- abated

—La Finka Mexican Restaurant Inc., 171 US Hwy 31 Suite D, Athens- 85

—Soda gun had black substance in them. The soda gun was cleaned by the end of the inspection.

—Dates missing from ready-to-eat items. The food was dated by management.

—MiCasa Restaurant, 1221 Kelli Drive, Athens- 89

—Items in refrigeration stored more than 24 hours without dates. Items dated.

—The use of hand sink was blocked by a bowl. The bowl was removed.

—Publix Alabama, LLC #1790 (Deli), 165 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 91

—Olives, cheese, and prosciutto held at 52 degrees.

—Upon return, olives, cheese, and prosciutto held below 41 degrees- abated.

—Budget Inn (Exit 365), 28555 Boyd Chapel Road, Elkmont- 92

—Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, 202 S. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

—Several torn or damaged spatulas- thrown away by management.

—Cash & Jacks, 1406 Lindsay Lane, Athens- 94

—Mike's, 20982 Tillman Mill Road, Athens- 94

—Chili, cooked green beans, and cooked sausage held past 7 days. The food was discarded.

—Cooked sausage had white spots on it. Discarded.

—Burger King #13277, 1600 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 94

—Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 1212 Kelli Drive, Athens- 95

—The Rustic Bucket Diner, 28730 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 95

—Panera Bread Cafe #6112, 1323 Us Hwy 72, Athens- 96

—Panda Express #6112, 22090 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

—Revive Cafe, 102 N. Clinton Street, Athens- 96

—Waffle House #740, 1507 US Hwy 72, Athens- 97

—Athens Limestone Hospital, 700 W. Market Street, Athens- 97

—Prime Time Basketball Academy, 27881 Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester- 97

—Canebrake Club LLC, 23015 Founders Circle, Athens- 97

—Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Bakery), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 98

—Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Seafood), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 98

—Publix Alabama LLC #1790 (Meat), 165 US Hwy 31, Athens- 99