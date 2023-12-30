Health scores Dec. 18-22

Dec. 29—Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Dec. 18- Dec. 22. The report includes critical items history.

Arby's #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 85

—Soda nozzles with pink/brown residue

—Upon return, cleaned- abated

—Tomato, lettuce, turkey, milk, beef, cheese 44-46 degrees

—Upon return, time stickers being used while waiting for repair on unit. Will follow up next week.

—Follow up, time still being used, part on back order.

Waffle House #2425, 381 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 85

—Dirty utensils in clean storage, chipped plate, chipped knife- rewashed or discarded by management

—Time not being kept on eggs

—Upon return, time kept on eggs- abated

—Employees with long, painted/acrylic nails. Went over nail requirements and company policy with management.

LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 85

—Chipped, broken knives. Multiple containers and utensils in clean storage with food debris- removed and cleaned by management.

—Tempura shrimp, spring rolls, scallops 46-50 degrees.

—Upon return, chicken, spring rolls, shrimp 38-40 degrees- abated

Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 90

—No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.

—(12/19) Various housemade items in walk-in cooler dated as being made >7 days ago: white bbq sauce (11/29 & 12/8), veggie stock (12/10), elgreen aioli (12/8). PIC discarded all items- abated.

Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91

—Chicken, bacon, pepperoni at 48-50 degrees

The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 91

—Shredded cheese held in refrigeration at 47 degrees, lettuce 47 degrees, bologna 47 degrees, and sausage 51 degrees.

—Upon return, all items held below 41 degrees- abated

Jay Goga 2023 Inc DBA George's Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 92

—Hand sink unavailable for use

Mapco Express #5212, 28890 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 92

—Establishment was unable to show proof of an employment illness policy

Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 US Hwy 72, Athens- 92

—Fry baskets with broken wires- corrected by management

Ro's Grille, LLC, 126 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92

—Cracked containers and a fryer basket found in disrepair. Both items were discarded

Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 208 W. Market Street, Athens- 93

James's Food Mart, 5980 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner- 94

Fuel Athens, 22041-B Us Hwy 72 W, Athens- 94

Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 95

Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison- 96

Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96

Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 97

Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 97

Elevate, Clem Enterprises LLC, 27669 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 98

PSM 2023 dba Subway, 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 98

Wildcat Nutrition, 28881 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98

A-Town Nutrition, 200 US Hwy 31, Athens- 98

AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Produce), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99

Red X Fitness, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 99

Bento Nouveau Inc., 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 100