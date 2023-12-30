Health scores Dec. 18-22
Dec. 29—Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Dec. 18- Dec. 22. The report includes critical items history.
Arby's #5695, 600 W. 13th Street, Athens- 85
—Soda nozzles with pink/brown residue
—Upon return, cleaned- abated
—Tomato, lettuce, turkey, milk, beef, cheese 44-46 degrees
—Upon return, time stickers being used while waiting for repair on unit. Will follow up next week.
—Follow up, time still being used, part on back order.
Waffle House #2425, 381 US Hwy 31 N, Athens- 85
—Dirty utensils in clean storage, chipped plate, chipped knife- rewashed or discarded by management
—Time not being kept on eggs
—Upon return, time kept on eggs- abated
—Employees with long, painted/acrylic nails. Went over nail requirements and company policy with management.
LJ Samurais Steak House LLC, 702 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 85
—Chipped, broken knives. Multiple containers and utensils in clean storage with food debris- removed and cleaned by management.
—Tempura shrimp, spring rolls, scallops 46-50 degrees.
—Upon return, chicken, spring rolls, shrimp 38-40 degrees- abated
Goodland Pour House, 12110 County Line Road, Madison- 90
—No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.
—(12/19) Various housemade items in walk-in cooler dated as being made >7 days ago: white bbq sauce (11/29 & 12/8), veggie stock (12/10), elgreen aioli (12/8). PIC discarded all items- abated.
Marco Pizza- Athens, 22099 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 91
—Chicken, bacon, pepperoni at 48-50 degrees
The Village Mart, 21651 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 91
—Shredded cheese held in refrigeration at 47 degrees, lettuce 47 degrees, bologna 47 degrees, and sausage 51 degrees.
—Upon return, all items held below 41 degrees- abated
Jay Goga 2023 Inc DBA George's Country Store, 14959 New Cut Road, Athens- 92
—Hand sink unavailable for use
Mapco Express #5212, 28890 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 92
—Establishment was unable to show proof of an employment illness policy
Burchel's KFC Inc., 205 US Hwy 72, Athens- 92
—Fry baskets with broken wires- corrected by management
Ro's Grille, LLC, 126 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 92
—Cracked containers and a fryer basket found in disrepair. Both items were discarded
Lucia's Cocina Mexicana, 208 W. Market Street, Athens- 93
James's Food Mart, 5980 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner- 94
Fuel Athens, 22041-B Us Hwy 72 W, Athens- 94
Las Morelenses, 30697 US Hwy 72, Madison- 95
Greenbrier Fuel City, 6681 Swancott Road, Madison- 96
Starbucks Coffee Company #10248, 1286 US Hwy 72, Athens- 96
Kam's Food Mart, 1846 Brownsferry Road, Athens- 97
Sprint Mart #2310, 1515 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 97
Elevate, Clem Enterprises LLC, 27669 Capshaw Road, Harvest- 98
PSM 2023 dba Subway, 25025 One Aviation Way, Madison- 98
Wildcat Nutrition, 28881 AL Hwy 99, Elkmont- 98
A-Town Nutrition, 200 US Hwy 31, Athens- 98
AFC Sushi @ Publix #1203, 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Publix Alabama, LLC #1203 (Produce), 22031 US Hwy 72, Athens- 99
Red X Fitness, 10878 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Bento Nouveau Inc., 9000 block Greenbrier Pkwy, Huntsville- 100