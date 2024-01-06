Health scores Dec. 25-29

Jan. 5—Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week Dec. 25-29. The report includes critical items history.

Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 90

—The ice machine had brown substance in it. The ice machine was cleaned by the end of the inspection.

Real Shop, Inc., 18491 AL Hwy 99, Athens- 92

—No one present with an approved food safety manager's course while performing cat. 3 operations.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill- Madison, 11128 County Line Road, Madison- 94

—No employee present during inspection with proof of valid food safety manager certification or proof of enrollment in approved course.

Marco's Pizza- TEB Rest. Group, 11156 County Line Road, Madison- 94

—Employee restroom handsink maxing at 58 degrees

Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 1802 US Hwy 72 E Suite D, Athens- 94

Days Inn, 1322 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 94

Patton Athens OPCO LLC, 22099 US Hwy 72, Athens- 95

Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson Street, Athens- 95

Washington Street Diner, 100-C E. Washington Street, Athens- 95

West End Outdoors Chevron, 17171 US Hwy 72 W., Athens- 95

IHOP Restaurant, 16211 Athens-Limestone, Athens- 95

—12/29/23- Multiple items held past 7 days hold. Tomato basil soup, batter, sauces 12/20/23. Removed- abated.

Walmart #661 (Retail/Meat), 1011 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 96

Jack's #248, 15412 Greenfield Drive, Athens- 97

Dollar General #23296, 16710 Ezell Road, Athens- 98

Econo Lodge- CB, 1500 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 99