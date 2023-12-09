Health scores Nov. 27- Dec. 1
Dec. 8—Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings from the Limestone County Health Department for the week November 27- December 1. The report includes critical items history.
Zaxby's, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens- 92
—Fry baskets with broken wires, chipped knife and cracked container lid in clean storage
Cafe 72, 12250 US Hwy 72 W, Athens- 93
—No one present with a manager's food safety course
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, 12090 Suite P County Line Road, Madison- 93
—Chemical sanitizing dish machine registering 0ppm chlorine sanitizer
—Upon return, now registering 50ppm chlorine sanitizer- abated
Logan's Roadhouse II, LLC, 16132 Athens Limestone, Athens- 93
—Cooler by grill with cheese, beef, steak, and salmon at 44-54 degrees
City of Athens DBA: Athens Activity Center, 912 W. Pryor Street, Athens- 94
—Ham and chicken noodle soup held over 24 hours without dates- removed by management
Express 99, 18020 Hwy 99, Athens- 94
Eagle's Diner, 113 E. Elm Street, Athens- 95
Kreme Delite, 401 W. Washington Street, Athens- 95
Bishops Pub & Grill, 12060 County Line Road, Madison- 96
GK Enterprise Inc. dba James Food, 18025 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens- 96
Jay Dharati Inc., 24999 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 US Hwy 72 E, Athens- 98
C&A Catering/DBA Cafe 1822, 300 N. Beaty Street, Athens- 99
Dunkin Donuts, 11212 County Line Road, Madison- 99
Mia's Cafe, 30694 US Hwy 72 NW, Madison- 99
Dollar General #20069, 27547 Copeland Road, Athens- 100