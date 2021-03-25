Health screenings and temperature checks no longer required at NC public schools

T. Keung Hui
·3 min read

North Carolina public schools will no longer have to do daily temperature checks and charter schools can now offer full-time, daily in-person instruction to all their students.

The state Department of Health and Human Services updated its school reopening toolkit this week to say that the daily health screenings and temperature checks of students and staff are no longer required. DHHS also updated the guidance to allow all middle schools and high schools to offer Plan A: daily in-person instruction with minimal social distancing requirements.

The updated DHHS guidance addresses how charter schools had been excluded from a recently approved state law that allowed school districts to operate all their schools on Plan A. The State Board of Education adopted the updated DHHS guidance on Thursday.

“We have an opportunity to update that guidance so all students can experience daily in-person instruction,” said state board chairman Eric Davis.

Screenings were added due to COVID

The daily screenings had been required this school year to try to identify people arriving on campus who may have the coronavirus. The screening requirement is being dropped as the number of students getting in-person instruction will rise over the next few weeks.

During the screenings, people answer questions such as whether they have a fever or cough. If they answer yes or have a temperature of 100.4 degrees, they could be sent home.

Parents have been asked to stay with their children in the carpool lane, which has slowed down the arrival of students.

But now DHHS says the daily checks are no longer recommended or required for K-12 students. Daily checks are optional for school staff.

Schools will still follow other safety protocols, such as requiring students, school employees and visitors to wear face masks on campus.

Wake County is discussing the change in screening requirements but is still giving them, according to Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman. But a change is likely as school leaders have talked about getting relief from the state.

Charter schools get flexibility

Until the new state law was passed this month, only elementary schools could use Plan A. The new law allows school districts to operate middle and high schools on Plan A or Plan B, which has a requirement of 6 feet of social distancing.

Dozens of school districts have voted to move all grade levels to Plan A, including Wake and Johnston counties and Charlotte-Mecklenburg. But excluding the charters in the law meant they couldn’t use Plan A for middle and high school until the toolkit was updated this week.

As part of the new reopening law, school districts that are moving to Plan A in middle and high schools are required to allow the ABC Science Collaborative to analyze and collect COVID-19 related data. The group was formed by Duke University to help school districts working on reopening issues during the pandemic.

The state board also approved a $500,000 contract with the ABC Science Collaborative for the data collection.

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Snarl Seen Halting $9.6 Billion a Day of Ship Traffic

    (Bloomberg) -- A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows there’s about $9.6 billion worth of daily marine traffic halted by the massive container vessel that lodged in the Suez Canal earlier this week, blocking transit in both directions.The figure is based off an assessment by Lloyd’s List that suggests westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. The industry journal concedes that these are “rough calculations,” however. There are about 185 vessels waiting to transit the waterway, data compiled by Bloomberg show, while Lloyd’s estimated 165.So far efforts by tugs and diggers to dislodge the Ever Given -- the 400-meter long vessel that became wedged in the canal on Tuesday -- have failed and work to re-float the ship has been suspended until Thursday morning in Egypt, shipping agent Inchcape said, citing the Suez Canal Authority.AP Moller-Maersk A/S, Mediterranean Shipping Co., Ocean Network Express Pte and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. own vessels in the canal, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence unit Panjiva, which cited VesselFinder data. About 50 ships per day use the waterway, and in 2019 containers accounted for around 53% of the transiting tonnage, it saidApproximately 13 million barrels of crude on 10 tankers could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier. There are also nine vessels carrying clean petroleum products, along with biodiesel, sitting outside Suez, awaiting the resumption of northbound convoys, he said.Just how long it takes to move the ship and clear the gridlock will dictate further impacts on markets. About 300 vessels globally are either stuck in the Suez Canal, waiting to transit the waterway or signaling it as their next destination, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.As of Wednesday, the queue included 40 bulk carriers hauling commodities ranging from crops to dry goods like cement as well as vessels carrying oil, fuel and chemicals, Bloomberg data show. There were also eight ships carrying livestock, more than 30 general cargo vessels and a water tanker.(Updates with shipowners in 4th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fort Lauderdale officer sent sexual chats to a child. It was actually a cop, BSO says

    A Fort Lauderdale police officer, who works side jobs at Broward Catholic schools, was arrested and charged with having sexual conversations with someone he thought to be a child, deputies say.

  • Britney Spears Seeks to Permanently Remove Her Father as Personal Conservator

    Britney Spears filed court documents on Wednesday to permanently name Jodi Montgomery as conservator over her person and have her father, Jamie Spears, resign from that position permanently. Jamie Spears temporarily relinquished those powers in Sept. 2019 and Montgomery has been in that position ever since. Jamie is still co-conservator of Britney’s estate, meaning he has say over business and financial decisions. A personal conservator typically handles things like health care decisions and day-to-day functions. The documents state that Spears wants Montgomery to also have the power to restrict and limit visitors by any means, to retain caretakers for Spears on a 24 hour/7 day basis, to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, if needed, and to communicate with medical personnel regarding Spears’ care. Also Read: Britney Spears' Father Denied Bid for Sole Control of Singer's Investments Britney Spears has unsuccessfully tried to have her father removed as a conservator of her estate, with her attorney arguing that the singer is “afraid” of her father and does not want him to have control over her finances and career. Last November, Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears’ request to have her father removed as a conservator but appointed Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator. Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008. Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Britney Spears Seeks to Permanently Remove Her Father as Personal Conservator At TheWrap

  • From slavery to segregation, the Senate filibuster is very much racist

    Most people try not to focus on what the U.S. Senate does, because candidly, it does very little. Over the past decade or more, the Senate has become a hostile, divisive, and ultra political body under the force of now Republican minority leader Mitch McConnell. Simply put, the Senate passes little legislation.

  • Rutgers Will Require COVID Vaccines for 'All Students' Returning to Campus This Fall Semester

    "Proof of vaccination will be required for all students planning to attend this fall," the university said

  • The UN leaked a Saudi threat to assassinate an official to make sure the killing didn't happen

    UN officials were told that if Callamard did not ease off her investigation there were people willing to kill her.

  • It’s Tea Time! ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’ Is Coming to Lifetime

    It was only a matter of time before someone made a scripted movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the royal family...and that time is now.Lifetime is in the process of developing an...

  • Texas rancher: 'We got a real problem down here'

    John Saunders, South Texas Bangers owner, describes the situation near his property amid a migrant surge.

  • Strictly Come Dancing 'homosexuality’ complaints ‘not upheld’ by BBC

    The BBC stood by the show after receiving complaints that a dance by Katya Jones and Nicola Adams was a ‘blatant projection of homosexuality’.

  • Fox News and 25 More Companies That Faced Public Backlash

    No matter how great the product or how strong the marketing, no company is immune to public backlash. For decades, consumers have used their wallets to make a statement, from the political to the...

  • New Poll Ranks the 50 Best Boarding Schools in the U.S.

    Boarding schools are becoming more diverse and geographically varied than ever before. AcademicInfluence.com rounded up the top 50 options in America, based on their latest research.

  • Labour set to back new tax raid on highest earning Scots

    Labour is to propose a new tax raid on high earners ahead of the Holyrood elections, the party’s Scottish leader has signalled. Anas Sarwar said that while full details of his policy would be unveiled in the party’s manifesto, he supported a “more progressive tax system” to better fund public services. During the campaign for the Scottish Labour leadership, Mr Sarwar suggested a five per cent tax rise for those earning more than £150,000 a year and two per cent hike for those on salaries of more than £100,000. Scottish residents on above average salaries already pay the highest levels of income tax in the UK, with someone on a salary of £125,000 paying £2,419 more per year than if they lived in England. “On the principle I absolutely support a more progressive tax system,” Mr Sarwar told journalists yesterday, on the first day of the official campaign for the Holyrood elections. “If we are going to do the big things that we want to do, that is going to cost money.”

  • U.S. COVID response could have avoided hundreds of thousands of deaths: research

    The United States squandered both money and lives in its response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it could have avoided nearly 400,000 deaths with a more effective health strategy and trimmed federal spending by hundreds of billions of dollars while still supporting those who needed it. That is the conclusion of a group of research papers released at a Brookings Institution conference this week, offering an early and broad start to what will likely be an intense effort in coming years to assess the response to the worst pandemic in a century. U.S. COVID-19 fatalities could have stayed under 300,000, versus a death toll of 540,000 and rising, if by last May the country had adopted widespread mask, social distancing, and testing protocols while awaiting a vaccine, estimated Andrew Atkeson, economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

  • Stan Wawrinka out 'a few weeks' after foot surgery

    Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery for an injury to his left foot. Wawrinka said Thursday that he would be out “for a few weeks," with the French Open starting May 23. “After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it,” Wawrinka wrote on his social media accounts.

  • ‘Glee’ Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards

    The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards is bringing together the cast of “Glee” for the tenth anniversary of character Santana Lopez (portrayed by the late Naya Rivera) coming out as lesbian. Demi Lovato, who played Santana’s girlfriend on the show, will introduce the special tribute, which will feature “Glee” cast members Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, […]

  • Waves, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay kicks off under pandemic shadow

    FUKUSHIMA/TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) -With waves, smiles and streamers, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay kicked off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first ever organised during a deadly pandemic. Casting a pall over celebrations already scaled back because of coronavirus measures, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles before the relay began in Fukushima, an area hit hard by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. "For the past year, as the entire world underwent a difficult period, the Olympic flame was kept alive quietly but powerfully," Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said at an opening ceremony closed to spectators.

  • The providers who shouldn’t have been providing

    Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

  • Women's tennis devises path back to its usual rankings setup

    The WTA is setting up a way that eventually will return its women's tennis rankings to their usual 52-week system after a “freeze” of sorts was put in place to account for a tour hiatus and scheduling changes during the coronavirus pandemic. The ATP announced earlier this month that it is tweaking its rankings rules with an eye to restoring the regular 52-week system fully by August 2022.

  • Germany’s Central Bank Tests Blockchain Solution to Counter CBDCs

    The Bundesbank has been looking for settlement solutions that do not require a CBDC.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Black Turtleneck in Her Latest Video Call

    She and Prince William spoke about the importance of mental health.