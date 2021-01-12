Health secretary refuses to say whether Trump fit for office, won’t rule out 25th amendment

Oliver O'Connell
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar speaks to the press in the Briefing Room at the White House on 20 November, 2020 (Getty Images)
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar speaks to the press in the Briefing Room at the White House on 20 November, 2020 (Getty Images)

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has twice declined to say whether he believes if Donald Trump is still able to carry out the duties of the presidency.

He also would not comment on whether he had and other cabinet members had discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Tuesday, the usually loyal Mr Azar appeared to reprimand Mr Trump for his “unacceptable” rhetoric ahead of the storming of the Capitol last week that led to the deaths of five people.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos pressed Mr Azar on the topic of removing the president from office, but he sidestepped the question, saying: “I’m committed — I’ve wrestled with this — I’m committed to see this through in my role as Health secretary during a pandemic, to ensure that vaccines and therapeutics get out to the American people and to ensure a smooth handoff to President-elect Biden’s team.”

Asked if he had discussed the subject of the 25th Amendment with the vice president or cabinet colleagues, the secretary again declined to comment.

“It would not be appropriate for me to discuss — and I never have — my conversations with colleagues or with the president and vice president.”

Three of Mr Azar’s fellow cabinet members have resigned since the violent assault on Congress on Wednesday.

Transportation secretary Elaine Chao, education secretary Betsy DeVos, and acting head of homeland security Chad Wolf have all handed in their resignations in the past week.

More to follow…

Latest Stories

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Voice of America reporter reassigned after asking Pompeo about Capitol riot

    Patsy Widakuswara, who has covered the White House for VOA since 2018, shouted questions at Pompeo after he gave a speech Monday.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • After frosty few days, Pence, Trump appear to reach détente

    President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appear to have come to a détente after nearly a week of silence, anger and finger-pointing. The two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation,” according to a senior administration official. It was their first time speaking since last Wednesday, when Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol building as Pence was presiding over certification of November's election results.

  • Hong Kong mass arrests: A stark step in Beijing’s ‘drive for control’

    Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 politicians and activists Wednesday, in a sign of how drastically Beijing has curtailed political freedoms.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Inmates escape from Calif. jail using a 'homemade rope'

    Authorities in central California were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a “homemade rope” to escape from a county jail, sheriff's officials said.

  • Experts say it's too late for a seamless transfer of power from Trump to Biden

    Due to events that have transpired in recent weeks, experts familiar with the transition process have abandoned hope that this one will get less rocky.

  • Mississippi governor signs law for flag without rebel emblem

    Mississippi hoisted a new state flag without the Confederate battle emblem on Monday, just over six months after legislators retired the last state banner in the U.S. that included the divisive rebel symbol. Voters approved the design in November, and Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday signed a law to make it an official state symbol. Just before signing the law, Reeves said the old flag with the Confederate symbol was “a prominent roadblock to unity.”

  • Hundreds of alleged members of Italy's most powerful mafia network face 'maxi trial' in Calabria

    The biggest mafia trial in more than 30 years will start on Wednesday when more than 350 alleged mobsters and their collaborators face justice in a huge, purpose-built courtroom in southern Italy. On trial will be members of the ‘Ndrangheta, a network of clans based in Calabria, in the toe of the Italian boot. It is regarded as the most powerful of Italy’s mafia organisations, having surpassed the more famous Cosa Nostra of Sicily. “It’s the most dangerous and it is present in every continent,” said Nicola Gratteri, a leading prosecutor in the trial who has lived under police protection for 30 years. “And it is the richest because it has a virtual monopoly on the importation of cocaine into Europe,” he told AFP, while guarded by three plain-clothes police officers wearing black balaclavas to hide their identity.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • 'They Got a Officer!': How a Mob Dragged and Beat Police at the Capitol

    The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob left a police officer and a rioter dead. More than 50 members of the U.S. Capitol Police were injured, including 15 who required hospitalization, most of them with head wounds, according to Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.Of all the scenes of violence, one of the most intense occurred during a struggle to breach a west-side door, during which multiple rioters dragged police officers out of a formation and assaulted them while they were trapped in the crowd.There was widespread speculation on social media that one of the officers was Brian Sicknick -- the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after being hit in the head by a rioter wielding a fire extinguisher. But videos show the officers involved in this incident were members of the Metropolitan Police Department.Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York TimesHere's how the assault happened.Shortly after 2 p.m., the mob on the Capitol's west side forced its way through the final, thinly defended police barricades and reached the building's walls.Hundreds of rioters swarmed toward a west-side doorway that's traditionally used when presidents emerge for their inauguration ceremonies.They surged into the doorway, and an hourslong fight to breach the Capitol began.Not long after the start of the struggle, rioters were captured on video pulling a Metropolitan Police officer down the stairs. In a video, some rioters can be heard urging others not to hurt him.News photographers on the scene captured images of the officer caught in the crowd, which began chanting "police stand down!"The mob pulled the officer away, and rioters continued to try to force their way past the police defending the doorway.They climbed on top of each other to attack the officers with stolen Capitol Police shields, sticks and poles.During a brief lull, some rioters appeared to give up and retreat down the stairway.But a new group lunged toward the police and started a new attack. At the front of the mob, they exchanged blows with the police and struck officers with hockey sticks, crutches and flags. Some rioters shouted "Push! Push!"One of the attackers, a man wearing a white and blue hat and a green jacket, reached into the doorway, grabbed an officer and dragged him out, aided by a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt.As they pulled the officer down the stairs, face down, another rioter beat him with an American flag as the mob chanted "USA! USA! USA!"Seconds later, two other men -- one wearing a red hat and tactical vest bearing a "sheriff" patch -- began yanking the legs of another officer who had fallen to the ground.With the aid of a third man in a gray jacket, they pulled the officer down the steps as well. One rioter appeared to punch him while he was on the ground.One of the two dragged officers can be seen in another video standing up before being mobbed and punched.Some rioters called on others not to hurt him as the mob led him away.The Times sent an image to the Metropolitan Police Department of one of the officers whose helmet number is clearly visible on video. Dustin Sternbeck, a spokespeson for the department, said he did not want to try to identify the officer because many may have put on other officers' helmets.Sternbeck said he hoped more officers would be able to share their stories with the public soon. "They just feel beaten up," Sternbeck said.At least three of the individuals who can be seen dragging the officers in the videos match images included on a Metropolitan Police list of "persons of interest."They are suspected of assaulting police officers and could face federal charges.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.(C) 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump administration to reportedly recommend states open up vaccinations for everyone over 65

    As the United States' COVID-19 vaccination efforts get off to a slow start, the Trump administration will reportedly issue some key new guidelines to states. The federal government is set to make "three big changes" to its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an administration official. The first will be recommending states "open the vaccination process to everyone older than 65 and to adults of all ages who have a pre-existing condition that puts them at greater risk for serious infection," Axios reports.Additionally, Axios reports the Trump administration will seek to expand the venues where Americans can receive vaccinations. Finally, the government will recommend no longer holding back doses to ensure all Americans can receive a second shot, according to Axios. President-elect Joe Biden's transition previously announced plans to release almost all available vaccine doses.News of the recommendations was confirmed by Bloomberg and The Associated Press. They come amid a slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 9 million Americans have received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to The New York Times. The Trump administration's goal was for 20 million Americans to receive a vaccine dose by the end of 2020. More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas