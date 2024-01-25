Health Secretary tells medical schools to embrace apprenticeship degrees

Victoria Atkins, the Health Secretary, gave further details on the Government's Long Term Workforce Plan for the profession - Lauren Hurley / DHSC

The Health Secretary has urged medical schools to embrace apprenticeship degrees to get medics onto wards sooner.

Last year, the NHS published a workforce plan that pledged to train thousands of medical students to start work in hospitals after their A-levels, while they earn their degrees.

It also said medical schools would be “supported” to move from providing five or six-year degree programmes to four-year courses.

The plans are part of efforts to rapidly expand the medical workforce and allow doctors to start earning sooner. Health officials insist that the controversial changes will mean no drop in the quality of training.

Shorter degrees will still have to meet the same standards set by regulators and apprentices will need to complete a full medical degree to be registered as a doctor.

‘A difference to thousands of lives’

On Thursday, Victoria Atkins urged senior leaders from medical schools to register interest to take part in the rollout of schemes this autumn.

In a private meeting, she told vice-chancellors that apprenticeships would empower students to start earning and contributing to the NHS at an earlier stage.

She told the meeting: “We all must remember why we came into politics, education or the NHS. Not to make money, but to make a difference to people’s lives.

“And I really believe that if we deliver our long-term workforce plan, more apprenticeship degrees and more four-year courses, we can make a difference to thousands of lives up and down the country.”

The first pilot scheme for the apprenticeships are due to be introduced this autumn, with plans for 2,000 places by 2031-32.

Officials have said that, ultimately, one in 10 doctors could come via the apprenticeship route.

Ms Atkins said medical degree apprenticeships and four-year degrees will widen participation for people from under-represented backgrounds.

Normally, doctors’ training involves five or six years at medical school, with annual fees of around £10,000, before starting work as a junior doctor on an initial salary of around £29,000.

Apprentices would start working on wards almost immediately, although under supervision, while being paid. Candidates would be expected to have similar A-levels to those applying for medical school, with options for graduates with non-medical degrees.

Under the plans, more than 850 apprenticeships will be on offer by 2028-29, with 2,000 by 2031-32.

Officials said four-year degrees would allow students to qualify as doctors quicker so that they earn, pay tax, pay into their pensions and treat patients sooner.

The schemes are backed by plans to double the number of medical school places in England, with 15,000 places a year by 2031-32.

The workforce plan also calls for an increase in physician associates, with plans for 10,000 in place by 2036-37.

The role, which requires two years of postgraduate training but no formal medical training and is currently unregulated, is being extended across the NHS, despite concerns from many doctors.

Physician associates are supposed to share some of the duties performed by doctors, including taking medical histories, examining patients, making diagnoses and analysing test results. However, they are supposed to work under the supervision of a doctor at all times.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.