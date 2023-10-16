Health situation is 'dire': Organizations providing assistance as Israeli-Palestinian crisis worsens

Thousands of people have already been killed and more than 1 million Palestinians were ordered to evacuate from northern Gaza ahead of Israel's impending ground invasion, creating a humanitarian crisis that has brought protests from the United Nations and around the world.

The U.N. said about 1 million Gaza residents have been displaced in just a week, about half of them finding refuge in U.N. schools and other facilities where water supplies are diminishing. The war has claimed more than 4,000 lives since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization pleaded with Israel on Sunday to immediately reverse evacuation orders for hospitals in northern Gaza, saying the deadlines are impossible to meet and risk additional loss of life. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that attacks on health care facilities are already causing additional deaths and injuries.

"The health situation in north Gaza is dire," Tedros wrote on social media. "Evacuation orders by Israel to hospitals are practically impossible to implement and are a death sentence for the sick and injured."

Here are several organizations that are providing aid to those impacted by the violence.

Alliance for Middle East Peace

The Alliance for Middle East Peace (ALLMEP) is a coalition of over 170 non-governmental organizations that includes tens of thousands of Palestinians and Israelis who share the goal of building state peace between the two communities.

"Our members are speaking loudly and clearly about the values that unite our community: Opposition to this horrific violence, and a commitment to Israeli/Palestinian partnership on the path to ending it, and achieving peace and equality," the agency said in a statement.

International Committee of the Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a humanitarian organization that aims to protect victims of conflicts and provide them with assistance. The ICRC has been present in Israel and the occupied territories since 1967. The organization is asking for donations to improve access to essential services like water and to support livelihood projects.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is a non-governmental organization that describes itself as an "independent, impartial and neutral" charity that provides humanitarian aid to people affected by conflict, disease outbreaks, and natural and human-made disasters.

The agency is seeking donations to continue to provide medical care in the area. The agency has reported over-crowding in hospitals, a lack of medical supplies, and dangerous working conditions as they try to support the thousands injured by the fighting.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency

UNRWA has designated shelters to host the estimated 127,000 people displaced in Gaza. The agency is seeking donations to support their work.

Jewish Agency’s Fund for Victims of Terror

The Jewish Agency for Israel North American Council, an American charity organization, is accepting donations to assist terror victims.

Save the Children

Save the Children issued an emergency alert in response to the conflict, noting the "escalating violence" has put 1.2 million children in need of humanitarian aid. The agency is accepting donations to assist with their work with children impacted by the attacks.

Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF)

National and international organizations that provide assistance to victims in the conflict include the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), which works to provide crucial and life-saving medical relief and humanitarian aid to conflict victims in Gaza.

The Carter Center

Founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter in partnership with Emory University, The Carter Center is a humanitarian aid organization that has been promoting peace and advocating for a viable two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for decades.

After Israel declared war, The Carter Center released a statement condemning the targeting of Israeli and Palestinian civilians and called for international action to end the violence.

