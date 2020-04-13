Health Technology Assessment in Pharma: A Review of Major Decisions

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The current report provides details about HTA processes in countries such as U.S., Canada and U.K. This report highlights information and insights on the molecules which were recently approved in terms of regulatory and reimbursement decisions. The report includes policies, country-specific HTA activities, drug overviews, mechanisms of action, disease backgrounds, clinical evidence on safety and efficacy, regulatory scenarios, and HTA evaluation details.







Report Includes:

- 45 tables

- A detailed outlook on the HTA process and its approvals in major pharma industries

- Insights into the recent HTA submissions to HTA agencies by top pharmaceutical manufacturers

- Discussion on how HTA helps in the development of safe, and effective health policies, thereby benefitting both patient and health care providers

- Information about the medical, social, economic and ethical issues related to the use of a health technology

- Company profiles of market-leading players, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Co., and Hofmann-La Roche Inc.



Summary:

Since the 1900s, a continuous and rapid generation, innovation and improvement of medical technologies has been observed in the healthcare industries.Not all research and development in innovation results in overall health benefits, however, nor does their application lead to improved costeffective solutions.



Global health systems need to achieve productivity and show value for money, and when combined with financial demands and resource constraints, they create a challenging decisionmaking environment for investing in health technology.To address these challenges, all technologies need to be assessed; those that are obsolete and not cost-effective, and that have been superseded, need to be eliminated.



Technologies or innovations are evaluated by considering the availability of resources and to societal, economic, legal and ethical issues pertaining to the country or local setting.



