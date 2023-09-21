Health violations close 2 Fresno markets, 5 restaurants until issues fixed. Here’s the list

Cockroach infestations temporarily closed a pair of rural markets in Fresno County in August, and food-safety violations for refrigeration and water issues shut down five other restaurants, following county health inspections.

One of the cited businesses, Krazy Fruta in Selma, remains closed after an Aug. 21 inspection revealed a lack of hot water at the facility located at the corner of McCall and Floral avenues. The inspector noted that the maximum water temperature measured at all of the sinks was 84 degrees. Food safety regulations require hot water at hand-washing sinks from 100-108 degrees, while a minimum of 120 degrees is required at dish, food preparation and mop sinks.

The water temperature forced the immediate suspension of the health permit for the restaurant, the inspector wrote in her report, and “the business is to remain closed until all of the corrections are completed and written authorization to reopen is issued” by the Environmental Health Division of the county health department.

Since the inspection, however, the restaurant’s owner announced in an Aug. 28 Facebook post that it was closing, with Sept. 2 and 3 as the last days of business in Selma. A subsequent post announced that the business was taking orders for the weekend of Sept. 15.

The other six businesses where violations prompted temporary closures have all reopened after correcting the problems cited by inspectors. They are:

The Pizza Factory location at 7775 N. First St. in Fresno, closed Aug. 2 because no restrooms were available for use. It was permitted to reopen on Sept. 6.

Fiyah Foods at 2614 E. Ashlan Ave. in Fresno, closed Aug. 2 for a lack of hot water and reopening on Aug. 7.

La Familia Market at 1604 G St. in Reedley, closed Aug. 15 due to a cockroach infestation as well as an excessive buildup of grime on the floors of the walk-in refrigerator and freezers.

Taqueria Jaliscience at 3121 E. Central Ave. in Fresno, closed Aug. 17 because all of its refrigerator units were out of temperature regulations. It was allowed to reopen on Aug. 23.

Deli Delicious #100 at 920 E. Olive Ave. in Fresno, closed Aug. 23 because its floor sinks were not draining – an issue that was affecting businesses in the entire strip mall where it’s located. It reopened later that same day.

La Fiesta Market at 307 S. Madera Ave. in Kerman, where the meat department was closed on Aug. 28 because of a cockroach infestation. The meat department reopened following a reinspection on Aug. 29.

A lack of hot water is one of the most common violations inspectors from the Department of Public Health find when they make their routine visits. Hot water at a temperature of at least 120 degrees is considered important by inspectors for safely washing pots, pans, dishes and glasses, as well as for employees to wash their hands.

Insect or vermin infestations are another type of violation that can result in immediate closure of restaurants or food businesses when they are observed by Fresno County health inspectors.

Among other serious concerns for food safety are refrigerators that don’t keep food cold enough or steam tables that don’t keep food hot enough to inhibit bacterial growth, or clogged sinks or drains that cause contaminated water to back up into kitchens.

In most instances, if an inspector finds a problem, it’s something that can be fixed on the spot – issues such as having enough bleach or sanitizer in the water used to wipe down food-preparation areas, putting lids back onto containers in walk-in refrigerators, replenishing soap, paper towels and toilet paper in the restrooms, or reminding employees to wash their hands and wear gloves and hairnets.

When inspectors visit a restaurant or other food service business, there is a lengthy and detailed list of more than 50 things that draw their scrutiny. They include:

Whether the manager and all employees have the required food safety or food-handling certificates.

Hygiene of individual employees.

Ways to keep cold food at or below 41 degrees and hot food above 135 degrees.

Use of proper sterilization for counters, tables, utensils and cookware.

Overall cleanliness.

Proper drainage of sinks and floor drains.

Restrooms stocked with supplies.

Whether the business has the proper license or permit.

The first page of the form used by Fresno County health inspectors includes a checklist list of more than 50 factors that are checked for compliance with food handling and food safety regulations.