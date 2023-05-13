Health worker ends life, was accused of sexual misconduct with inmate in Maricopa County jail

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

A man working in the Maricopa County jails ended his own life on Saturday morning after he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with an inmate, officials say.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the agency launched an investigation on April 10 on an employee working for Correctional Health Services-Mental Health regarding "inappropriate sexual behaviors with at least one inmate."

Correctional Health Services provides medical, dental and mental health services for individuals incarcerated within the Maricopa County jail system.

The suspect was identified as Dan Gordon, according to a Sheriff's Office news release on Saturday. Gordon was immediately placed on leave while detectives conducted a criminal investigation.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Gordon's home, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were knocking at the suspect’s door on Saturday morning when they heard a loud bang consistent with a single gunshot from inside the residence, according to Sgt. Calbert Gillett, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Detectives later made entry into the residence, where they found Gordon with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gillett said. Detectives continued the execution of the search warrant and the case is an open and ongoing investigation.

Gordon started employment with Maricopa County Health Services in 2021.

In Arizona, people can call the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, 602-279-2900 or 1-800-782-6400, or visit its website, acesdv.org/helpline. The Phoenix police website, www.phoenix.gov/domesticviolence, has a list of places people can contact in Maricopa County.

Suicide, crisis hotlines for Arizonans

Services for Arizonans in crisis include:

Dial 2-1-1 at any time to reach the free 2-1-1 Arizona information and referral service and connect with free resources available locally throughout the state.

Solari Crisis & Human Services offers a free, statewide crisis line 24/7/365 – dial 844-534-HOPE (4673). Help is also available 24/7/365 via text by texting “hope” to 4HOPE (4673).

Dial 988 to reach the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available in English and Spanish. It's free and confidential for those in distress who need prevention or crisis resources for themselves or loved ones.

La Frontera Empact Suicide Prevention Center's crisis line serves Maricopa and Pinal counties 24/7 at 480-784-1500.

Teen Lifeline’s 24/7 crisis line serves teens at 602-248-8336 for Maricopa County and 1-800-248-8336 statewide.

The Trevor Project Lifeline serves LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386 or by texting START to 678-678.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Health worker ends life, accused of sexual misconduct with inmate