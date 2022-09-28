Health worker photographed patient credit cards and went shopping with them, cops say

A Maryland woman accused of using stolen credit and debit card information — then using it to shop online — has been charged with 120 counts of theft and fraud, police said in a news release.

The woman was employed at a Walgreens in Cambridge, Maryland, a riverside city of about 13,000 people, before starting a job at Your Doc’s Inn, an urgent care clinic in the same city. The woman is accused of taking pictures of credit and debit cards belonging to patients and customers at both locations, according to the release.

The cards were then used to purchase a variety of items online, from November 2021 to Sept. 7, police stated.

“She stole $519 from my debit card,” Carla Ramos, a Maryland resident, told McClatchy News. Ramos said that she visited Your Doc’s Inn in early September and saw the woman working there. That day, fraudulent payments started appearing on her account.

“I’m sure it was her,” adds Ramos. “She was shopping on Etsy.”

Ramos said her bank has since refunded her for all of the unauthorized charges.

Police are searching for additional people who may have had their accounts compromised after visiting either the urgent care clinic or the Walgreens anytime in the past year, according to the release.

Your Doc’s Inn, Walgreens and the Cambridge Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

American consumers were defrauded over $5.8 billion in 2021, a more than 70% increase from the prior year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

