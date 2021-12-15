Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. On Wedneasday, Dec. 15, 2021, a federal appeals court panel has lifted a nationwide ban against Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and leaving a potential patchwork of enforcement across the country. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEVIN McGILL and DAVID A. LIEB
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide ban against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country.

The decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals kept a preliminary injunction in place for 14 states that had collectively sued in federal court in Louisiana. It altered a Nov. 30 ruling by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who originally applied his order nationwide.

A separate preliminary injunction on appeal before the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies to 10 additional states. That means the vaccine requirement for Medicare and Medicaid providers is blocked by courts in about half states but not in the other half.

“This vaccine rule is an issue of great significance currently being litigated throughout the country. Its ultimate resolution will benefit from ‘the airing of competing views’ in our sister circuits,” the ruling from three 5th Circuit judges said.

At issue is a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applied to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It required their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers.

The agency said on Dec. 2 that it would not enforce the vaccine rule while court injunctions were in place. It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether the agency would continue to suspend the rule for all states or seek to go ahead with it in states no longer subject to the injunctions.

About 85% of adults nationwide already have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But Biden contends his various workforce vaccine mandates are an important step to drive up vaccination rates and contain the virus outbreak, which has killed about 800,000 people in the U.S.

Courts that have blocked the mandates for health workers, federal contractors and medium- to-large-sized businesses all have said the Biden administration likely exceeded the executive powers spelled out in law. The administration has continued to say it is on firm legal ground.

In upholding Doughty’s injunction for the states that sued, the 5th Circuit panel said it appears likely that opponents of the health worker vaccine mandate will prevail as the case moves through the courts. However, the panel also said there are significant differences between the health care vaccine mandate and another vaccine mandate — blocked previously in a separate ruling upheld by the 5th Circuit — that applied to all businesses employing more than 100 people.

Among the key differences, the court said, is that “the targeted health care facilities, especially nursing homes, are where COVID-19 has posed the greatest risk.”

Wednesday's 5th Circuit ruling was issued by judges Leslie Southwick, nominated to the court by President George W. Bush; and James Graves and Gregg Costa, both nominated by President Barack Obama.

The 5th Circuit decision blocks the health worker vaccine mandate in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. The separate case pending before the 8th Circuit blocks the mandate in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Also Wednesday, the Cincinnati-based U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said a three-judge panel — rather than the entire court — would rule on a challenge to the Biden administration’s mandate that all private employers with at least 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or wear masks and face weekly tests.

That decision is a victory for the Biden administration, which had pushed back against efforts to have all the judges in the panel initially involved. Eleven of the 16 full-time judges in the 6th Circuit were appointed by Republicans.

The vote in the 6th Circuit was split, with eight judges wanting the entire panel to hear the case and eight wanting it to stay with three judges. Judge Karen Nelson Moore wrote that the three-judge panel already has devoted time to the case and switching now would “subvert our normal process.”

Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton disagreed, arguing in a dissent, “there is something to be said for putting all hands on deck, particularly when it comes to handling the stay motion.” In his dissent, he laid out a case against the administration’s authority to issue the mandate.

At least for now, the earlier ruling from the 5th Circuit remains in place and the broader business vaccine mandate is on hold nationwide. The federal government has asked for that order to be dissolved. Determining which judges will decide that issue could set the stage for a ruling in the matter.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri. Associated Press writer Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Court revives health worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate in 26 U.S. states

    (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived in 26 U.S. states a COVID-19 mandate issued by President Joe Biden's administration requiring millions of healthcare workers to get vaccinated if they work in facilities that receive federal dollars. In a rare win for Biden's pandemic strategy, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that a lower court https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-judge-blocks-vaccine-mandate-contractors-three-states-2021-11-30 had the authority to block the mandate in only the 14 states that had sued and was wrong to impose a nationwide injunction. The Biden administration mandate requires that healthcare facilities get staff vaccinated against the coronavirus or lose funding from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which administers the two large government healthcare programs.

  • 5th Circuit Court upholds federal judge's rule that blocks COVID vaccine mandate in 14 states

    A Louisiana federal judge's ruling blocking President Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers in 14 states has been upheld by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in New Orleans, but it lifted the nationwide injunction.

  • Court reinstates health worker coronavirus vaccine mandate in half of US

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday effectively revived a Biden administration vaccine mandate for health workers at hospitals that receive federal funding in roughly half of the U.S.The procedural ruling by the New Orleans-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily scaled back a nationwide injunction put in place by a Louisiana-based federal judge late last month. The move notched a modest and tentative win for the Biden...

  • New Zealand Projects Budget Surplus by 2024, Plans More Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government expects to achieve a budget surplus three years earlier than previously projected as the economy rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalTreasury Department forecasts show a NZ$2.1 billion surplus in the ye

  • AP source: Biden, Manchin sharply divided over $2T Dem bill

    President Joe Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin were said to be sharply divided Wednesday over Democrats' huge social and environment bill, with the holdout senator pushing to erase the measure's improved child tax credit, as leaders' hopes of passing the legislation before Christmas appear to be fading away. The rocky status of their talks, described by a person only on condition of anonymity, were among several indications that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faces a struggle to even begin debate on the massive measure before the holiday. Schumer, D-N.Y., has set a goal for passage of the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure by Christmas, in hopes of finally concluding his party's eight months of infighting over the package.

  • RV industry rolls through U.S. shortages, inflation

    The recreational vehicle industry has done what many U.S. businesses did in the face of this year's epic shortages and surging inflation: Churned out more products and made more money than ever before. Winnebago Industries Inc reported record fiscal 2020 revenues in October - up over 50% from the previous year. Thor Industries Inc, the largest producer, last week reported record results for its fiscal first quarter while noting its backlog as of the end of October was over $18 billion - a 100% increase over a year ago. The RV industry is a prime example of how many U.S. producers have been able to thrive despite COVID-related shortages - and the related price increases in raw materials, from steel and plastic to electronics and foam.

  • As its COVID outbreak continues, Washington does what it can to prep for Eagles

    How is the Washington Football Team dealing with its COVID outbreak? Ron Rivera, Brandon Scherff and Taylor Heinicke explain.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past month; many have dropped noticeably off highs, and investors are trying to figure out when there might be a rebound. Cash App is also aggressively marketed to millennials in an attempt to build a money relationship with individuals earlier on, so that it can pay off when they enter their prime earning years.

  • Missouri has been vaccinating against COVID-19 for a year. Where does the state stand?

    More than half of Missourians have completed a full course of COVID-19 vaccinations. How does that break down by age group? Where are we compared to other states?

  • 1 out of every 100 seniors in US has died of COVID-19, three-quarters of the nearly 800,000

    One out of every 100 older American has died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began as the nation moves toward a gruesome milestone of 800,000 deaths. At least three-quarters of the nearly 800,000 who have died of COVID have been over 65, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In New York state, many of those deaths occurred in nursing homes, especially at ...

  • Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives injury updates on multiple key players

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh gave injury updates on multiple key players

  • Britney Spears Teased A 'New Addition to the Family' & We Have Many Questions

    It’s been a minute since we checked in with the princess of pop herself, Britney Spears. The end of 2021 has definitely been a major cause for celebration for the “Toxic” hitmaker. Last month, her conservatorship of 13 years finally ended and she got engaged to her longtime love Sam Asghari in September. But now, […]

  • Sherri Shepherd Returns to 'The Wendy Williams Show' After Emergency Surgery

    Sherri Shepherd fulfills her guest host duties on ‘The Wendy Williams Show' just a day after having emergency surgery to remove her appendix. ‘The Wendy Williams Show' airs in syndication; check your local listings.

  • Arizona hospitals stretched to the limit

    Banner Health's Arizona hospitals, which make up one of the largest health care systems in the state, are being stretched to the limit, Marjorie Bessel, the company's chief clinical officer, said in a press conference Tuesday.Bessel warned that some of Banner Health's hospitals are running above 100 percent capacity, with the company's health care system more strained now than at any time since the earliest days of the pandemic."We are more...

  • Freelance journalist accredited to AP detained in Ethiopia

    A freelance video journalist accredited to The Associated Press in Ethiopia has been detained by police in the capital, Addis Ababa, the news organization said Wednesday. Amir Aman Kiyaro was detained under the country’s new war-related state of emergency powers on Nov. 28 after returning home from a reporting trip. Officials with the Ethiopian Media Authority, the prime minister’s office, the foreign ministry and other government offices have not responded to repeated requests from the AP for information about him since his detention.

  • Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

    Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research."Pfizer Documents Reveal Over 1,200 Vaccine Deaths Over 90-Day Trial Per

  • Sherri Shepherd returns to host ‘Wendy Williams’ show after emergency appendicitis surgery

    Just over a day after her emergency appendicitis surgery, Sherri Shepherd returned to the guest host The Wendy Williams Show […] The post Sherri Shepherd returns to host ‘Wendy Williams’ show after emergency appendicitis surgery appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Manchin convenes bipartisan group to talk Senate rules reform

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) met with a bipartisan group of senators this week to discuss how to "restore the Senate," including how to make it easier to bring up legislation. The group, which met in Manchin's Senate basement office on Monday night, included Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine (Va.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) and GOP Sens. Mike Rounds (S.D.), Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Roy Blunt (Mo.). "We've had...

  • Fauci says there's currently 'no need for a variant-specific booster'

    Fauci says there's currently 'no need for a variant-specific booster'

  • S. Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospitals buckle

    South Korea on Tuesday marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched thin hospitals and left people dying while waiting for beds. Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is quickly approaching its limits and that fatalities could worsen if the government continues to be slow and hesitant in tightening social distancing. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said 94 virus patients died in the past 24 hours while a record 906 were in serious or critical condition. The 5,567 new infections were the highest yet for a Tuesday — daily tallies are usually smaller at the start of the week because of fewer tests on weekends – indicating the virus has continued to gain speed after the government moderately tightened social distancing last week.